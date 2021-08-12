USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks, Kevin Huerter to talk extension

3 hours ago
Known for his 3-point shooting prowess, Huerter developed into a good defender last season, which took his game to another level. He impressed with his success on defense and overall growth in the second half of the season, which included acting as the Hawks’ hero in Game 7 vs. the Sixers, scoring a team-high 27. “We’ve spoken with his agent,” Schlenk said. “We’re going to get into deeper dialogue next week. His agent wanted to wait a little bit and get all his free agents signed, before he went into extensions, less time-sensitive matters like the extension, but certainly his agent and Kevin are hoping to have that dialogue and certainly we are as well… Our intention is to try and get something done with Kevin, for sure.”

August 12, 2021
Even though they were wearing facial masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the smiles of some 900 Native youth could be seen coming from their eyes on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation. Their delight came from picking up school supplies and toys made possible by legendary NBA all-star A.C. Green who showed up to help give away the items. Green, who is part Choctaw and Cherokee from his mother’s side of the family, donated the items through his A.C. Green Youth Foundation, which works to provide underserved youth and the communities they live in with resources, materials and support
1 hour ago via Levi Rickert @ Native News Online

Green is no stranger to Indian Country. For several years, he has attended the National Indian Gaming Association’s annual tradeshow and convention. Additionally, Green says he attended commencement ceremonies at Haskell Indian University in Lawrence, Kan. as a guest of NIGA Chairman Ernest Stevens, Jr. “It has been an eye-opening experience for me to learn about the needs in Indian Country. They come in all sizes and shapes,” Green said.
August 12, 2021
