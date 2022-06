At this rate, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards could have three careers going at once. He made his acting debut in Netlfix’s Hustle — he was excellent, by the way. And this past week, he was showing off his arm on the football field. Even Tom Brady took notice. Edwards posted a couple videos on Wednesday of himself playing football at Georgia Tech’s practice field in Atlanta. He unleashed a beautiful deep pass and joked about joining the Falcons. He also made a nice catch on a deep ball. So, that had Brady raising the obvious question: