2 hours ago via JakeLFischer

June 30, 2022 | 1:37 pm EDT Update

PJ Tucker unlikely to return to Miami

Alex Schiffer: Multiple teams — including Atlanta, Minnesota, Brooklyn, Chicago and Philadelphia — are expected to compete for PJ Tucker in free agency. All are expected to offer the full mid-level/TPMLE exception. He is unlikely to return to Miami, per sources.
24 mins ago via Alex__Schiffer

Tom Brady impressed with video of Anthony Edwards playing football

At this rate, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards could have three careers going at once. He made his acting debut in Netlfix’s Hustle — he was excellent, by the way. And this past week, he was showing off his arm on the football field. Even Tom Brady took notice. Edwards posted a couple videos on Wednesday of himself playing football at Georgia Tech’s practice field in Atlanta. He unleashed a beautiful deep pass and joked about joining the Falcons. He also made a nice catch on a deep ball. So, that had Brady raising the obvious question:
25 mins ago via Andrew Joseph @ For The Win

June 30, 2022 | 12:26 pm EDT Update

Mavs, Jalen Brunson meeting today in New York

Marc Stein: The Mavericks are indeed sending their contingent to New York today for a meeting with Jalen Brunson after 6 PM ET. Team owner Mark Cuban was already in NYC this week on non-NBA business and will be joined by Nico Harrison, Michael Finley and Jason Kidd.
2 hours ago via TheSteinLine

