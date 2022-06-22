NBA rumors: Hawks looking to trade John Collins before draft

4 hours ago via JakeLFischer

June 22, 2022 | 7:31 pm EDT Update

Detroit targeting Deandre Ayton in free agency

After the trade, the Pistons have roughly $43 million at their disposal. Per sources, Detroit is heavily expected to pursue Phoenix Suns big man and 2018 No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton in the open market. The Pistons may also look to the trade block to make use of that cap space if Ayton stays put in Phoenix or lands elsewhere.
21 mins ago via James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic

June 22, 2022 | 4:49 pm EDT Update

76ers considered favorites to land PJ Tucker if he leaves Miami

If P.J. Tucker is prepared to leave Miami, Philadelphia is regarded as by far the favorite to sign him away, league sources say. Tucker is poised to receive a three-year, $30 million contract offer in free agency from Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, GM for Tucker’s first three seasons in Houston.
3 hours ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

