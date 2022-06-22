Jake Fischer: One thing that is certain: the Atlanta Hawks, sources say, are operating with the goal of trading John Collins before Thursday night gets underway.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 22, 2022 | 7:31 pm EDT Update
Jerami Grant traded to Portland
Adrian Wojnarowski: Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Detroit swaps 2022 second-round picks — getting 36 for 46 — with Portland, too. Detroit gets a 2025 second-round pick back from Portland, and Portland sends the most favorable 2026 second-round pick between Portland and New Orleans to Detroit, sources said.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee is protected Nos. 1-4, sources said. Detroit sends Grant into a $21M trade exception, and Pistons now have $43 million in salary cap space for free agency.
Vincent Goodwill: Cap space was the thought behind the Grant trade, multiple sources say. $21 million trade exception plus the existing cap space this summer puts them in position to be very active
Detroit targeting Deandre Ayton in free agency
After the trade, the Pistons have roughly $43 million at their disposal. Per sources, Detroit is heavily expected to pursue Phoenix Suns big man and 2018 No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton in the open market. The Pistons may also look to the trade block to make use of that cap space if Ayton stays put in Phoenix or lands elsewhere.
Former Bulls player Erik Murphy re-signed with Japanese team Fukushima Firebonds for the 2022-23 season.
New York’s adult use cannabis industry is gaining more investors, including a five-time NBA all-star, Chris Webber and two Wall Street leaders. Together the trio is investing $200 million dollars into the state’s Cannabis Equity Investment Fund. The program was created to prioritize those who have been negatively impacted by cannabis prohibition and to help minority entrepreneurs.
June 22, 2022 | 4:49 pm EDT Update
76ers considered favorites to land PJ Tucker if he leaves Miami
If P.J. Tucker is prepared to leave Miami, Philadelphia is regarded as by far the favorite to sign him away, league sources say. Tucker is poised to receive a three-year, $30 million contract offer in free agency from Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, GM for Tucker’s first three seasons in Houston.