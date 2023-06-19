Multiple teams have shared in recent days that Duke’s Dereck Lively II has true Tyson Chandler potential. That helps explain why Lively, more and more, is being projected as a top-10 pick, with Atlanta A) known to be interested and B) known to be discussing trades with Dallas that would move the Hawks up from the 15th pick to No. 10.
June 19, 2023 | 4:55 pm EDT Update
Marcus Morris unhappy in Clippers?
During recent weeks Marcus Morris (who will earn $17.1 million next season) has made known within league circles his displeasure about his abrupt role change late last season and the team’s sparse communication with him around it.
The Clippers are interested in a reunion with Chris Paul, sources within the team not authorized to speak publicly on the matter have said. He has pre-existing and strong trust with Clippers coach Tyronn Lue from their overlapping seasons with the Clippers when Lue was Doc Rivers’ assistant.
The Lakers for sure would have interest in acquiring Chris Paul, but only for the veteran minimum. If he were to take that from the Lakers, it would be a good deal for the Lakers and allow them to retain Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura possibly without hurting their salary cap too much.
Fans swarmed Victor Wembanyama as his flight landed at Newark International Airport on Monday afternoon ahead of the NBA Draft in Brooklyn. He signed basketballs, posters and even a Spurs jersey with his name and the number one on it for a man in a Spurs jersey.
“I don’t know how they knew what flight I was on, but it’s fun,” Wembanyama said in a video posted on the NBA’s Twitter account. “It’s different, seeing that you can have such an impact on people.”
Wembanyama will appear on “Good Morning America” this Wednesday in an interview with show anchor Robin Roberts conducted in Paris. His interview airs Wednesday at 7 a.m. The draft starts at 7 p.m. Thursday on ABC and ESPN, where the Spurs and Wembanyama are likely to finally make the move official.
June 19, 2023 | 3:57 pm EDT Update
Bulls placing high value on Zach LaVine in potential trade scenarios
The Bulls, according to league sources, are valuing Zach LaVine highly, as they should. He’s a two-time All-Star who is coming off a season in which he overcame a slow start to average 24.8 points per game on a true shooting percentage of 60.7 percent. One league source said the Bulls would be focused on getting a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler if they decide to trade LaVine. Another said one first-round pick and an established, high-end player might be sufficiently intriguing.
Victor Wembanyama touched down at JFK Airport Monday in New York City ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft to something of a circus. It is widely accepted as fact that the 7-foot-4 sensation will be taken No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs when the card is read out at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.