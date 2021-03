Adrian Wojnarowski: [The Clippers are] very much open for business. I think there's probably a little bit more on the board right now for Louis Williams than there is for DeAndre Jordan. I think it's entirely possible that DeAndre Jordan does not get traded this week because, again, anybody who trades for him wants to know what it's gonna cost, what an extension would look like. And not everybody in the world is ready to pay him four years and $115 million. There are teams who want him and I think would pay him, but the Clippers are looking at this—they don't want to take back a bunch of future money. They want to get money off. Their preference ultimately would be to let him walk instead of taking back a bad contract or a couple of bad contracts, just to get back a late first-round pick.