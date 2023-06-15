The Mavericks are considering options to move down from No. 10 into the middle of the first round, sources said, to pick up a veteran rotation piece to help support Luka Doncic and free agent-to-be Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks and Hawks, for example, discussed the idea of swapping Davis Bertans and the No. 15 pick for John Collins and the No. 10 pick, sources said, although those talks do not appear to have progressed at this time.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 15, 2023 | 4:50 pm EDT Update
Brandon Scoop B Robinson: Scottie Pippen’s beef with Michael Jordan is surprising to Bill Walton: “I’m shocked and dismayed and those words are NOT strong enough to relate my feelings as the way that Scottie Pippen treats Michael Jordan.”
On Thursday, Meadowlark and Backstage Media announced a new documentary about NC State and Denver Nuggets legend David “Skywalker” Thompson. The film will be directed by Nelson George, who most recently directed the HBO Willie Mays documentary Say Hey, Willie Mays! Here are some quotes from George and Meadowlark CEO John Skipper about their appreciation for Thompson.
“Watching David Thompson on TV, when he starred at North Carolina State, was my introduction to the beauty of above the rim basketball,” said George. “His professional career coincided with the ABA/NBA merger and the transformation of the game. I am honored to be part of introducing his vital legacy to the current generation of basketball fans.” “David Thompson was my favorite player growing up and I still believe he is a candidate for the best non-center college basketball player of all time,” said Meadowlark CEO, John Skipper. “It is a labor of love to have the opportunity to participate in telling his remarkable story.” “My fondest basketball memories are of David Thompson, whether it was watching him lead NC State to the title in 1974, sneaking into Denver’s McNichols Arena to see him defy gravity or conversing with Michael Jordan about his idol’s greatness, said Backstage Managing Partner, John Marvel.” “There is no better time than now for an audience to learn the legend of David Skywalker.”
We’re still too far out for a release date or outlet to be announced. However, as the release notes, 2024 is the 50th anniversary of NC State’s 1974 NCAA Championship, so I wouldn’t be surprised if next March is being targeted for the doc’s release.
Christian Clark: More changes on Willie Green’s staff: The Pelicans are parting ways with assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon, league sources tell @NOLAnews.
June 15, 2023 | 3:52 pm EDT Update
Kings also interested in Bradley Beal trade?
Shams Charania: Another team that’s had Bradley Beal trade talks with the Wizards: The Kings, sources tell me and @sam_amick. It’s believed Beal would consider Sacramento given his no-trade clause, but right now there does not appear a clear pathway for the two sides.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Toronto Raptors are hiring Wizards assistant Pat Delany and Warriors assistant Jama Mahlalela as top assistant coaches on Darko Rajakovic’s new staff, sources tell ESPN.