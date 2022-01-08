-
NBA rumors: Hawks more likely to trade than pay Cam Reddish?
January 8, 2022 | 7:59 am EST Update
Mavericks to let Isaiah Thomas go
Marc Stein: Isaiah Thomas’ 10-day contract with Dallas expires before the Mavericks’ next game Sunday and Thomas’ brief Mavs stint will then come to an end, league sources say. Thomas could only play in one game as a Maverick before he had to enter the league’s health and safety protocols.
Josh Hart anxiously checked Twitter, HoopsHype during free agency
Josh Hart on free agency: I’m seeing all the deals go by. I’m seeing Lonzo Ball going to Chicago, get paid. I’m seeing all these guys. And I’m just like, ‘Bro, like, my phone’s quiet.’ There’s nothing going on, right? The next day was kind of like the same thing. And I’m looking at my phone, looking at Twitter, I’m looking at HoopsHype, looking at the rumors, seeing what’s going on. And it got to a point where I deleted Instagram, deleted Twitter.
LeBron James now No. 10 all-time in steals list
Ryan Ward: According to Lakers PR, with his fourth steal of the night, LeBron James passed Alvin Robertson for 10th on the NBA’s all-time steals list.
Harrison Faigen: Malik Monk, to @Mike Trudell, on if his confidence goes up when he hits shots early. “It’s the same, man. It’s the same all the time.” pic.twitter.com/maaltamlRw
Lauren Rosen: Here’s @Joel Embiid trying to implement the magic that worked on @Tyrese Maxey last week with Matisse Thybulle tonight. Joel: “I want him to shoot more 3’s. He’s always pump faking. I don’t know why…” 🤣 Matisse: “I said I was sorry.” pic.twitter.com/FAVQay314i
Fred VanVleet: 'I always think I'm the best player in the gym'
Josh Lewenberg: Fred VanVleet: “I’m going to be honest, I always think I’m the best player in the gym. Sometimes I’m right, sometimes I’m wrong, sometimes you can show it, and sometimes you don’t. That’s just the way I approach the game.” pic.twitter.com/8nY50RDjqg