NBA rumors: Hawks, Nate McMillan agree to new deal

7 hours ago via ChrisKirschner

7 hours ago via MikeAScotto
7 hours ago via wojespn
7 hours ago via TimBontemps
5 years ago via SiriusXMNBA
5 years ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Budenholzer said there are no immediate plan on who will replace Atkinson as lead assistant. Atkinson joins Quin Snyder as lead assistants under Budenholzer to go on to head coaching jobs in the NBA in the past three years. Snyder joined the Jazz two seasons ago.

July 5, 2021 | 5:28 pm EDT Update
July 5, 2021 | 5:17 pm EDT Update

Giannis Antetokounmpo making progress in recovery from injury

Mark Medina: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo “had a good day and is making good progress.” But Budenholzer said he doesn’t have an expectation on if he will play in Game 1 or not. Budenholzer added it’s not clear to what extent Giannis will partake in today’s practice
4 hours ago via MarkG_Medina

