NBA rumors: Hawks not resting players for season finale

1 day ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said they’re not resting anyone for tomorrow’s game. He said there may be a guy or two with minutes restrictions but no one will sit just to sit.

Mark Murphy: Marcus Smart and Tristan Thompson also are not on the trip. Tatum and Fournier have expressed a desire to play in these last two games.
Andrew Greif: Sidelined since March 14, Serge Ibaka has been upgraded to *questionable* to play tonight in Houston. OUT: PG (rest), Kawhi Leonard (rest), Terance Mann (personal reasons), Pat Beverley (injury management), Amir Coffey (protocols) Doubtful: Reggie Jackson (sore left Achilles)
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic is expected to play tonight vs. Detroit, I'm told. Aaron Gordon, Facu Campazzo and Paul Millsap are all out due to rest.
Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins questionable for Friday's game
Connor Letourneau: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are questionable for tomorrow. Feels like their status will ride on the result of today's Memphis game.
Kerith Burke: TBD if tomorrow's game will be a rest night for some players. Kerr said Steph and Draymond did not practice today. Wiggins was limited. "We have some guys legitimately banged up," Kerr said.
Eric Koreen: Kyle Lowry is also not playing tonight for the Raptors, as he is being rested. The Last Chance Saloon is emptying by the minute!
Doug Smith: Raptors mid-day injury report for tonight in Utah reveals no surprises Lowry (rest), Boucher (knee), Watson (knee), Trent (leg) are all out
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors are resting Kyle Lowry vs Utah tomorrow. Boucher (knee sprain), Trent (leg contusion) and Watson (knee tendinitis) remain out as well.
Nets resting Kevin Durant against Portland
Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash says his preference is that Kevin Durant does not play tomorrow night in the second game of a back-to-back against Portland. The Nets will determine whether Kyrie Irving (groin) can play in the morning.
Gerald Bourguet: Jae Crowder (right ankle sprain) is out tomorrow against the Nets. So is Dario Saric (left ankle injury management), Langston Galloway (personal reasons) and Abdel Nader (right knee soreness)
Marcus Morris a late scratch for rest
Chris Paul doesn't want to miss games for load management
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said they haven't talked about resting guys as of yet. Talked about Chris Paul is someone you think about when talking about resting guys, but said the 35-year old (16-year NBA veteran) doesn't want to miss games. Williams said Phoenix is relatively young. #Suns
NBA fines Spurs $25,000 for violating NBA's resting policy
Tom Orsborn: Pop on DeMar, Patty & Jakob resting tonight: "As the season goes on, you look at schedule and minutes played and that sort of thing, people need to take a break. We did this with Dejounte a bit in the past and these guys need it tonight. They have hit the wall."
Raptors fined for misrepresenting injury report issues
4 weeks ago via AlexKennedyNBA
https://twitter.com/AlexKennedyNBA/status/1383538446073925635
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets guard John Wall listed as out in Orlando tomorrow, the first game of a back-to-back, for injury management. With Brown, Augustin, Gordon, House, Nwaba also out, Rockets down to three guards, Porter Jr., Bradley, Brooks.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Clippers say Marcus Morris is out due to rest tonight. He was just added to the injury report.
Kevin Durant resting against Philadelphia
Malika Andrews: Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin (and James Harden) are all OUT tonight against the 76ers, according to the Nets' injury report. Kyrie Irving is not listed on the injury report and could play against the Sixers.
Andrew Greif: After playing 38 minutes in last night’s win against Indiana, Clippers star Paul George is *out* tonight vs. Detroit, for rest. Kawhi Leonard (sore right foot) also remains out.
Brad Stevens: Players health more important than Playoffs seed
Gerald Bourguet: Monty said the Suns aren't doing anything different from other teams to manage guys' work loads in this condensed season. Mentioned giving guys full off days and keeping practices as light as he's ever seen in the NBA
Eric Walden: Quin Snyder said the decision to rest Royce O'Neale comes down to him spending the most minutes in the league guarding opponents' top scorers. As for balancing rest vs. wins vs. improvement: "In order to be your best, you have to be as fresh as you can be."
JJ Redick available to make Mavericks debut, will get 10-15 minutes
Eric Walden: Mike Conley: "I felt like I could play in every back-to-back, but that's why we have a staff — to protect me from myself. … But I told [the coaches] I was planning to play [vs. Portland] even before I knew Jordan was injured."
Josh Lewenberg: A few status changes for the Raptors in Cleveland tonight. Kyle Lowry, who was upgraded to questionable yesterday, is now doubtful. Pascal Siakam is OUT for rest in the first night of a back-to-back. Rodney Hood is now probable. VanVleet, Watson, Harris still out. Gillespie TBD.
Clippers rest Paul George against Houston
Jonathan Feigen: Pat Beverley (sore left hand) and Paul George (rest) are out against the Rockets tonight. Clippers also list Rajon Rondo (sore right adductor) and Reggie Jackson (bruised right eye) as questionable.
Harrison Wind: Paul Millsap (rest) is out tonight against the Spurs. No Millsap means that JaVale McGee is likely in line for significant minutes.
Omari Sanfoka II: Dwane Casey said anytime a player misses a game because of rest, it's a decision from the medical staff. Plumlee and Ellington are out tonight due to rest, and Casey said he expects more instances of players resting down the stretch
Brian Lewis: Nash says James Harden will not be on a minutes restriction tonight vs. the #Knicks. Adds they would "love" to rest Blake Griffin on back-to-backs due to his injury history. #Nets #NBA
Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin out vs. Knicks, James Harden in
Joe Mussatto: Lu Dort (left toe soreness) and Al Horford (rest) are listed as out tonight at Minnesota. Darius Bazley, George Hill and Josh Hall remain out with long-term injuries.
Tom Orsborn: Pop on resting Murray & Mills at end of a 5-game, 7-day road trip: "As you can imagine, it takes its toll. We just decided with this increased density in the schedule since the All-Star break we needed to help them stay in good shape."
Tom Orsborn: More from Pop on resting players: "We have been in constant contact with the league, and they've been great about understanding that sort of a situation. They know full well what everybody is going through. All in all, the decision to do this seemed like the right way to go."
Kemba Walker out tonight for load management
Kellan Olson: No Justise Winslow for the Grizzlies tonight against the Suns as they gradually work him back. He played yesterday in OKC. Cam Johnson (health and safety protocols) still out for the Suns.
Alykhan Bijani: #Rockets Injury/Status: Dante Exum (NWT-R Calf Strain) Eric Gordon (Out-R Groin Strain) Danuel House (Out-R Knee Contusion) Rodions Kurucs (NWT–L Oblique Strain) Davis Nwaba (Questionable–R Wrist Strain) Victor Oladipo (Out–R Quad; Injury Maintenance) PJ Tucker (NWT) John Wall (Out–L Knee Contusion) Christian Wood (Out–R Ankle Sprain)
Rick Carlisle will rest players in the second half of the season
Eddie Sefko: Rick Carlisle said that intermittent rest games will be a fact of life going forward. "There will be more of these in the second half of the season. This is certainly no disrespect to Oklahoma." He added that none of the rest games will be pre-announced.
LeBron James not planning on resting
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis out for Thursday's game
Brad Townsend: Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic are listed as out for tonight's game against OKC. Doncic with right ankle "injury recovery" and Porzingis with left knee "injury recovery."
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on sitting Draymond Green and Stephen Curry tonight: "Very easy. Draymond, we definitely didn't want to play a back to back on the ankle from the other night, and Steph just needs a rest."
Kendra Andrews: Steph Curry (rest) and Draymond Green (left ankle injury management) have officially been ruled out of tonight’s game at Phoenix. @Anthony Slater first reported earlier today. Kelly Oubre Jr. is listed as questionable with a left wrist sprain.
Joe Mussatto: Al Horford (rest) is out tonight. "It really comes down to our medical team," Horford said on deciding which night to sit on a back-to-back. "I just really lean on them and prepare when I need to go, and when I need to sit I'm there to support the guys."
Joe Mussatto: Daigneault on the decision to rest Al Horford on the front end of this back-to-back: "We do it purely based on what's physically best for him. He's very much a stakeholder in that process. To be honest with you, I'm not in the room even on those conversations."
