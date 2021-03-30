-
All NBA Teams
NBA rumors: Hawks not worried about De'Andre Hunter
March 30, 2021 | 2:17 am EDT Update
Zach LaVine to miss time?
Rob Schaefer: Zach LaVine said he rolled and reaggravated his sprained ankle tonight vs. Warriors. On potentially taking rest day(s): “It’s a decision I’m going to have to make coming up.” Said he feels he’s back to square one. Will communicate with training staff. “It just sucks.”
They cared like they did when Kevin Durant joined the Splash Brothers or LeBron James joined to form Miami’s Big Three. When news of Aldridge’s signing broke Saturday, the Nets were painted as villains. “I don’t even know what that means, villains, in the context of it,” coach Steve Nash said. “[A staffer] just told me that Blake’s comment this morning was, ‘Hold on, everyone told me I suck for the last two years, now everyone’s saying I’m the villain because I’m here.’ So a lot of it is just narratives and people love to talk hoops and barbershop and whatever it may be.”
Boston Sports Info: Evan Fournier Is the 1st player in NBA history, in his first game with a franchise with.. FGA ≥ 10 FG = 0 3PA ≥ 5 3P = 0 Only one place to go but up
Chris Grenham: Brad Stevens said he told Evan Fournier that this will just be a “small blip” in his time in Boston. “I got no doubt that Evan Fournier is going to score a lot of buckets for the Celtics.”
Kemba Walker defended his new teammate after the game. “It’s difficult coming to a new team, trying to play well, trying to remember the plays and new system,” Walker told reporters. “At the end of the day, c’mon now, we all know how good Evan is.”
StatMuse: The Jazz are top 3 in both offense and defense this season. Only 6 other teams have done that in three-point era: — 2016-17 Warriors Trophy — 2014-15 Warriors Trophy — 1995-96 Bulls Trophy — 1993-94 Sonics — 1990-91 Blazers — 1985-86 Celtics Trophy
Fred Katz: Rui Hachimura on Russell Westbrook: “When I was growing up, I saw him like that in OKC. Now, I’m actually playing with him. It’s actually crazy to me…Growing up, he was like a (role) model.”
Lauri Markkanen talks about demotion
Markkanen finished with 13 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes, solid numbers for reserve minutes. But a season that began with Markkanen seeking long-term security now has featured him dangled in trade talks, coming off the bench and headed to restricted free agency. “I’m a team guy. I understand it,” Markkanen said. “And of course it’s a little — what was this, my second game off the bench? So the rhythm of the game is a little bit different. But I’ll do whatever I can. “I mean, I feel like we’re all competitors and you always want to start. I feel like that’s how everybody feels. And I know I’m a starter in this league. But I’m gonna play my role. I know Coach has a lot to handle with the new guys coming and so it’s gonna be an adjustment.”