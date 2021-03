Markkanen finished with 13 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes, solid numbers for reserve minutes. But a season that began with Markkanen seeking long-term security now has featured him dangled in trade talks, coming off the bench and headed to restricted free agency. “I’m a team guy. I understand it,” Markkanen said. “And of course it’s a little — what was this, my second game off the bench? So the rhythm of the game is a little bit different. But I’ll do whatever I can. “I mean, I feel like we’re all competitors and you always want to start. I feel like that’s how everybody feels. And I know I’m a starter in this league. But I’m gonna play my role. I know Coach has a lot to handle with the new guys coming and so it’s gonna be an adjustment.”