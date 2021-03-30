USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks not worried about De'Andre Hunter

via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

March 30, 2021
They cared like they did when Kevin Durant joined the Splash Brothers or LeBron James joined to form Miami’s Big Three. When news of Aldridge’s signing broke Saturday, the Nets were painted as villains. “I don’t even know what that means, villains, in the context of it,” coach Steve Nash said. “[A staffer] just told me that Blake’s comment this morning was, ‘Hold on, everyone told me I suck for the last two years, now everyone’s saying I’m the villain because I’m here.’ So a lot of it is just narratives and people love to talk hoops and barbershop and whatever it may be.”
via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

Lauri Markkanen talks about demotion

Markkanen finished with 13 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes, solid numbers for reserve minutes. But a season that began with Markkanen seeking long-term security now has featured him dangled in trade talks, coming off the bench and headed to restricted free agency. “I’m a team guy. I understand it,” Markkanen said. “And of course it’s a little — what was this, my second game off the bench? So the rhythm of the game is a little bit different. But I’ll do whatever I can. “I mean, I feel like we’re all competitors and you always want to start. I feel like that’s how everybody feels. And I know I’m a starter in this league. But I’m gonna play my role. I know Coach has a lot to handle with the new guys coming and so it’s gonna be an adjustment.”
via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

