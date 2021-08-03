It appears we have a John Collins waiting game unfolding in Atlanta. As has been reported elsewhere, the Hawks have a very healthy offer out to their restricted free agent that has yet to be accepted. Per sources with knowledge of the situation, it’s for five years and $125 million.
August 3, 2021 | 9:10 pm EDT Update
Hassan Whiteside to Jazz
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C Hassan Whiteside has agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz, @excelbasketball agent Sean Kennedy tells ESPN.
Spurs sign Australian star Jock Landale
Shams Charania: Australian center Jock Landale — the 2021 NBL Grand Final MVP — has agreed to a two-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, his agent Sammy Wloszczowski of @SIGSports tells @TheAthletic @Stadium.
August 3, 2021 | 8:39 pm EDT Update
Lakers release Alfonzo McKinnie
Shams Charania: The Lakers are waiving forward Alfonzo McKinnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McKinnie is set to enter free agency as an experienced wing after his fourth NBA season.
August 3, 2021 | 7:48 pm EDT Update
76ers signing Georges Niang
Tony Jones: Georges Niang has agreed to a two year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell The Athletic
Marc Stein: Georges Niang is signing a two-year, $6.7 million deal with Philadelphia, according to his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @Priority Sports