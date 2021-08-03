USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks offer John Collins five-year, $125 million contract, Collins wants max

6 hours ago via The Athletic @ The Athletic
It appears we have a John Collins waiting game unfolding in Atlanta. As has been reported elsewhere, the Hawks have a very healthy offer out to their restricted free agent that has yet to be accepted. Per sources with knowledge of the situation, it’s for five years and $125 million.

August 3, 2021 | 9:10 pm EDT Update
August 3, 2021 | 8:39 pm EDT Update
August 3, 2021 | 7:48 pm EDT Update
