NBA rumors: Hawks offering Cam Reddish in trade talks

6 hours ago via David Aldridge, Sam Amick, Joe Vardon, John Hollinger, Shams Charania, The Athletic NBA Staff @ The Athletic
The Hawks are offering second-year forward Cameron Reddish, the No. 10 pick of the 2019 draft, in trade talks. Reddish, though, is still out with an Achilles injury suffered Feb. 21 and is expected to be out at least another month — if he ultimately doesn’t need surgery. Reddish is offering 11.2 points and four boards this season.

14 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
One latest potential Oladipo suitor to keep an eye on is Atlanta. The Hawks have made Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish available, sources said, as the front office is purportedly searching to upgrade its crowded wing rotation.
1 day ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer
Bulls, Hawks pursuing Lonzo Ball
There’s skepticism around the league that the Pelicans will move Lonzo Ball ahead of the deadline, but that won’t stop teams from trying. League sources say the Bulls and Hawks are both in pursuit. Chicago has offered Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks, but New Orleans is asking for at least one good first-round pick or a young player. Talks with Atlanta have revolved around Cam Reddish.

March 22, 2021 | 10:06 pm EDT Update
Point guard Dejounte Murray paid tribute to Becky Hammon, a Spurs assistant, by wearing her Colorado State jersey. DeMar DeRozan, a Compton, California, native who played collegiately at USC, wore Cheryl Miller’s USC jersey. Miller is also from Southern California. Former University of Connecticut great Rudy Gay honored another UConn legend – Rebecca Lobo. And Patty Mills honored his longtime girlfriend, Alyssa Levesque, whom he met when both were playing at Saint Mary’s.

2 hours ago via ESPN

March 22, 2021 | 9:49 pm EDT Update
