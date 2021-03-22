The Hawks are offering second-year forward Cameron Reddish, the No. 10 pick of the 2019 draft, in trade talks. Reddish, though, is still out with an Achilles injury suffered Feb. 21 and is expected to be out at least another month — if he ultimately doesn’t need surgery. Reddish is offering 11.2 points and four boards this season.
One latest potential Oladipo suitor to keep an eye on is Atlanta. The Hawks have made Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish available, sources said, as the front office is purportedly searching to upgrade its crowded wing rotation.
There’s skepticism around the league that the Pelicans will move Lonzo Ball ahead of the deadline, but that won’t stop teams from trying. League sources say the Bulls and Hawks are both in pursuit. Chicago has offered Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks, but New Orleans is asking for at least one good first-round pick or a young player. Talks with Atlanta have revolved around Cam Reddish.
Tyrese Haliburton set career-high in Kings win
Jason Jones: Kings win 119-105 at Cleveland and finish their road trip 3-3. Fox 30 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts. Haliburton with a new career high, 28 pts. Hield 19 pts. Holmes, 17 pts, 16 rebs. Barnes 9 pts, 10 rebs, 8 asts.
Bobby Marks: Because his 3rd year team option was declined, the maximum that Sacramento could offer Kabengele in free agency is $2.17M (the same salary if his 2021-22 team option was not declined).
Bobby Marks: Prior to the trade, the LA Clippers had to wait until March 30 to sign a player as a result of the hard cap. There are no restrictions now with the 2 open roster spots.
KC Johnson: Joakim Noah is at Bulls-Jazz, sitting with John Paxson and Michael Reinsdorf in the owner’s suite. Noah, who has plans to sign a one-day deal to retire as a Bull, is in town for several reasons, including planning talks for his foundation @NoahsArcFdn
On Monday, the Spurs returned home to San Antonio Monday after a five-game road trip to face the Charlotte Hornets. Prior to the game, Spurs players decided to pay tribute to some of the all-time greats in women’s college basketball by wearing their jerseys to the arena.
Point guard Dejounte Murray paid tribute to Becky Hammon, a Spurs assistant, by wearing her Colorado State jersey. DeMar DeRozan, a Compton, California, native who played collegiately at USC, wore Cheryl Miller’s USC jersey. Miller is also from Southern California. Former University of Connecticut great Rudy Gay honored another UConn legend – Rebecca Lobo. And Patty Mills honored his longtime girlfriend, Alyssa Levesque, whom he met when both were playing at Saint Mary’s.