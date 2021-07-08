More on Atlanta Hawks Coach
“The incredible job Nate did after taking over this season made this an easy decision,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk. “We were able to see how gifted a tactician, motivator and leader he is first-hand and the high level of respect and trust he earned from our players made securing him as our head coach our top priority.”
“I would like to thank Tony, Jami and Travis for putting their faith in me and giving me the opportunity to serve as head coach. I am truly blessed to be able to lead this special group into the future,” McMillan said. “I believe what we accomplished this season is just the beginning of what we can achieve if we stay connected and committed to each other.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Nate McMillan’s new deal as Atlanta Hawks coach is for four years, source tells ESPN.
Sirius XM NBA: Hawks CEO Steve Koonin: "We might have the best young coach in the entire league in Coach Bud."
Budenholzer said there are no immediate plan on who will replace Atkinson as lead assistant. Atkinson joins Quin Snyder as lead assistants under Budenholzer to go on to head coaching jobs in the NBA in the past three years. Snyder joined the Jazz two seasons ago.