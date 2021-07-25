Reddish's status in Atlanta may even be altered by his four-game stint in the Eastern Conference Finals. Only a career 30.9 percent three-point shooter before those handful of appearances, Reddish connected on a blistering 64.3% of his triples against Milwaukee. Before his sudden emergence in McMillan's postseason rotation, Reddish was a player many rival front offices were targeting as a very available buy-low trade candidate this offseason, sources said.
The Hawks are offering second-year forward Cameron Reddish, the No. 10 pick of the 2019 draft, in trade talks. Reddish, though, is still out with an Achilles injury suffered Feb. 21 and is expected to be out at least another month — if he ultimately doesn’t need surgery. Reddish is offering 11.2 points and four boards this season.
One latest potential Oladipo suitor to keep an eye on is Atlanta. The Hawks have made Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish available, sources said, as the front office is purportedly searching to upgrade its crowded wing rotation.
There’s skepticism around the league that the Pelicans will move Lonzo Ball ahead of the deadline, but that won’t stop teams from trying. League sources say the Bulls and Hawks are both in pursuit. Chicago has offered Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks, but New Orleans is asking for at least one good first-round pick or a young player. Talks with Atlanta have revolved around Cam Reddish.
July 26, 2021 | 2:55 am EDT Update
Luka Doncic destroys Argentina with 48 points
Jorge Sierra: Luka Doncic makes his Olympic debut, posts the best scoring mark ever by an NBA player at the Games with 48 points. It’s also the second-best scoring mark ever overall, behind Oscar Schmidt’s 55 back in 1988. WOW.
Jorge Sierra: Best scoring marks by NBA players at the Olympic Games Carmelo Anthony (2012): 37 points Yao Ming (2004): 39 points Patrick Mills (2012): 39 points LUKA DONCIC (2021): 48 points
Dwain Price: And the final score is: Slovenia 118, Argentina 100. In his Olympic debut Luka finished with 48-11-5. He was 18-of-29 from the floor and 6-of-14 from downtown. In other words, Luka shopped for the groceries, cooked the food and ate up everything. He was the top chef tonight.#Mavs
Harrison Barnes drawing trade interest
“There’s a lot of interest in Harrison Barnes,” Woj said (via Woj & Lowe). “This is a player who’s played really well for them and he’s on a significant contract, I would be surprised if Barnes left but I think [if] you look at Buddy Hield, you look at Marvin Bagley and maybe [there are] some deals around that ninth pick,”