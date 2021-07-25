USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks open to Cameron Reddish trade?

11 hours ago via Twitter

More on Cam Reddish Trade?

3 weeks ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Reddish's status in Atlanta may even be altered by his four-game stint in the Eastern Conference Finals. Only a career 30.9 percent three-point shooter before those handful of appearances, Reddish connected on a blistering 64.3% of his triples against Milwaukee. Before his sudden emergence in McMillan's postseason rotation, Reddish was a player many rival front offices were targeting as a very available buy-low trade candidate this offseason, sources said.
4 months ago via David Aldridge, Sam Amick, Joe Vardon, John Hollinger, Shams Charania, The Athletic NBA Staff @ The Athletic
Hawks offering Cam Reddish in trade talks
The Hawks are offering second-year forward Cameron Reddish, the No. 10 pick of the 2019 draft, in trade talks. Reddish, though, is still out with an Achilles injury suffered Feb. 21 and is expected to be out at least another month — if he ultimately doesn’t need surgery. Reddish is offering 11.2 points and four boards this season.
4 months ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
One latest potential Oladipo suitor to keep an eye on is Atlanta. The Hawks have made Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish available, sources said, as the front office is purportedly searching to upgrade its crowded wing rotation.
4 months ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer
Bulls, Hawks pursuing Lonzo Ball
There’s skepticism around the league that the Pelicans will move Lonzo Ball ahead of the deadline, but that won’t stop teams from trying. League sources say the Bulls and Hawks are both in pursuit. Chicago has offered Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks, but New Orleans is asking for at least one good first-round pick or a young player. Talks with Atlanta have revolved around Cam Reddish.

, , Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 4 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
July 26, 2021 | 2:55 am EDT Update
Home