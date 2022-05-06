The Hawks need someone who can consistently break defenses down and get buckets off the dribble to open up the floor even more for Young. “Getting more folks who could handle the ball, create and more defensive-oriented players — or both — that’s an obvious answer,” Ressler said when asked what kinds of players the Hawks need. “When I talk to Travis and Landry (Fields) about this very subject, which you could imagine happens frequently, I think their view is the league is complicated. You have to use the free-agent view, you have to use the draft, you have to use the development of the players — and, frankly, the availability of what’s out there will determine the decisions we make. We have a pretty good sense of where we need to get better.”
May 6, 2022 | 8:48 pm EDT Update
Lakers interviewed Terry Stotts for head coaching job
Mark Jackson interviewed for Lakers coaching job
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Jackson is among the finalists for the Sacramento Kings head coach opening.
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Game 3 against the Celtics. Probable: George Hill (abdominal strain) OUT: Khris Middleton (left MCL sprain)