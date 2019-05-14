Hawks preferring Jarrett Culver over Ja Morant?
If the Hawks land at No. 2, they won’t draft Ja Morant. League sources told SN last week that, heading into the process, the Hawks favor Texas Tech wing Jarrett Culver, believing that his blend of athleticism and defensive prowess will make for a smooth transition to the league and that he can develop enough of a 3-point shot to be effective in the NBA.
May 16, 2019
Jazz expected to make another push for Mike Conley
At no. 2, the franchise will have its choice of some talented prospects, namely Murray State point guard Ja Morant, a playmaking savant with rocket-boosters for shoes, or Duke forward R.J. Barrett, a tough shotmaker with the potential to emerge as a versatile defender. Morant, especially, seems like an intriguing fit: He would make for a tremendous long-term pick-and-roll partner with Jackson and could learn the tricks of the trade behind veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr. (That is, unless Memphis trades Conley—multiple league sources said this week that the Jazz are expected to make another push for him after failing to land him prior to the deadline.) However, the Grizzlies stand out as the team that should most strongly consider trading down. Since Memphis will cede a future first-round pick to the Celtics, it has extra incentive to use this pick to acquire another asset.
Marc J. Spears: The good news for the Pelicans is even with Anthony Davis still wanting to depart at least his agent Rich Paul has a strong relationship with New Orleans executive newcomer David Griffin. Expect them to work to find a respectful way to facilitate the right move for both parties.
Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and Kyle Lowry added 30 for the Raptors, who led by as many as 13 early and took an 83-76 lead into the final quarter. Lowry was 5 for 7 in the fourth — and his teammates were 0 for 15. “Fourth quarter killed us, 32-17,” Lowry said. “They outplayed us in that fourth quarter. They got a little bit more aggressive. They made some big shots, made some big plays. It sucks when you lose like that. But we had our chance and we’ve got to learn from it.”
Stats By STATS: Kyle Lowry went 5-for-7 in the fourth quarter, while the rest of the Raptors went 0-for-15. The only other time in the last 10 postseasons that a team had one player make a basket in the fourth quarter: 2011 Bulls in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals (Taj Gibson).
Josh Lewenberg: Gasol: “The game is over. We’ve gotta look back at it and learn but we can’t think too much about it like ‘shoulda won, shoulda lost’. You come out in Game 2 and you try to win that one, but you can’t replay this one.”
Josh Lewenberg: Danny Green: “When you’ve got a team down like that you’ve got to be mature enough and professional enough to try to keep them there. Obviously it’s a great ball club over there, but this is one I thought we could have gotten… I felt like we let it slip away.”
Ryan Wolstat: Fred VanVleet said the Raptors aren’t hiding from missing an opportunity but believe it will be a long series. Also think they learned from last year’s brutal Game 1 loss to Cleveland. “Just flush it.”