NBA rumors: Hawks promoting Landry Fields to general manager

5 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are promoting assistant GM Landry Fields to the title of general manager, beginning on July 1, sources tell ESPN. Fields will continue to work under President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk in the Hawks’ front office.

, Top Rumors

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 13, 2022 | 8:53 pm EDT Update
Home