As noted above, Atlanta was one of the teams trying to acquire Jae Crowder. The Hawks, Rockets, and Suns had exploratory discussions on a three-team trade. In that scenario, John Collins would’ve landed with the Rockets, Eric Gordon and KJ Martin with the Suns, and Crowder and Landry Shamet with the Hawks, but nothing of substance materialized, league sources told HoopsHype. Atlanta also tried to acquire Crowder in three-team trade talks with Utah and Phoenix centered around Collins going to Utah, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley going to Phoenix, and Crowder and Shamet going to Atlanta. Among the reasons this scenario didn’t materialize was a disagreement in draft pick compensation that would’ve gone to Utah in the talks.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 2, 2023 | 2:15 pm EST Update
LeBron James out at least three weeks due to right foot tendon injury
Mike Trudell: Medical update on @LeBron James, via the team: LeBron James has been evaluated by Lakers team physicians and medical staff, and it has been determined that he has sustained a right foot tendon injury. LeBron will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks.
Jared Butler to Oklahoma City
Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City is signing guard Jared Butler to a two-way deal, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN.
Dalton Johnson: The Warriors have officially signed Lester Quiñones to a 10-day contract Quiñones was named the G League Player of the Week yesterday after averaging 31.0 points and scored 42 points in Santa Cruz’s last game
Ryan Blackburn: Zeke Nnaji is getting shots up in shooting drills right now. First he’s done stuff in awhile I think.
March 2, 2023 | 1:24 pm EST Update
Venezuelan team interested in signing Dwight Howard
Several sources told us that Guaros de Lara is trying to sign ex-NBA player Dwight Howard.
Dalton Johnson: Lester Quiñones will join Warriors tomorrow. There’s a chance he plays with Santa Cruz on Saturday because the Sea Dubs have a 12:30 p.m. game at Chase Center, and then flies to LA to meet with the Warriors ahead of their game against the Lakers