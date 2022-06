The Jazz have interest in bringing Danuel House Jr. back. By the end of the season, he was playing at a starting level. He’s a tough and athletic two-way wing, the kind who should garner significant interest on the open market. Because the Jazz don’t have his Bird rights, they may well have to use all or part of their midlevel if they want to bring him back. If not, they could offer him a vet minimum and hope that’s enough to stave off other offers.