Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Solomon Hill has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN.
August 3, 2021 | 2:45 am EDT Update
Marc Gasol will be back with Lakers
Brian Windhorst: After losing to Team USA Marc Gasol confirmed he will comeback for a 13th season and finish out his contract with the Lakers.
Ben Golliver: USA’s Kevin Durant after advancing to semifinals of Tokyo Olympics with win over Spain: “We’ve got to finish it. We’re supposed to be here. For us, it’s about getting the gold.”
Kristian Winfield: Kevin Durant said Jayson Tatum could one day break his Olympic scoring record. Tatum: “I’ve got a long way to go… but imma try.”
Jorge Sierra: Ricky Rubio also has the best mark EVER against Team USA in major FIBA tournaments since they use NBA players. With 38 points, Rubio beats Dirk Nowitzki’s previous record (34 at the 2002 Worlds).
August 3, 2021 | 2:33 am EDT Update
Team USA beats Spain, advances to semifinals
Casey Holdahl: USA 95, Spain 81: FINAL. 11 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. USA now moves on to play the winner of Australia vs. Argentina in a semifinal game that will air at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Best scoring marks against Team USA at the Olympic Games: Manu Ginobili: 29 points Pau Gasol: 29 points Patrick Mills: 30 points Oscar Schmidt: 31 points Butch Lee: 35 points RICKY RUBIO: 38 points
StatMuse: Ricky Rubio vs USA: 38 PTS 13-20 FG 4-7 3P 8-8 FT He scored 38 of Spain’s 81 points (47%). pic.twitter.com/mhOeJbdiz9