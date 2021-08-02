USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks re-sign Solomon Hill

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Solomon Hill has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN.

