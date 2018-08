Hawks sell arena naming rights for $175 million

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and State Farm announced a 20-year collaboration that will benefit the Atlanta metropolitan area aimed at building stronger communities through mentorship, volunteerism and the principle of being a good neighbor. A nationally-renowned company and one of Georgia’s top employers, State Farm will join forces with the Hawks, displaying their iconic red logo and marks atop and throughout the best sports and live entertainment venue in Atlanta – the new State Farm Arena – and building new community engagement programs and philanthropic initiatives. “This decision symbolizes our pledge to making a difference in communities, building our brand locally and nationally, and ultimately growing State Farm,” said State Farm Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Tipsord. “The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club is well known for giving back in this community. Along with our Neighborhood of Good initiative, we’ll have new opportunities to invest in the local community.”