Keith Smith: The Atlanta Hawks have signed AJ Lawson, a league source tells @spotrac. It’s expected that Lawson signed a training camp contract with Atlanta, with the goal for him to eventually land with the Hawks G-League team.
August 20, 2021 | 5:52 pm EDT Update
CJ McCollum on Damian Lillard: "He's all in"
Sean Highkin: CJ McCollum on @Adrian Wojnarowski pod on Dame: “I don’t want to speak for him, but having a close relationship with him … I have a pretty good sense of where he’s at. His goal is to win a championship. But … he’s all-in. At this stage, I can say he’s all-in. He just wants to win.”
Fred Katz: The NBA made an effort to limit travel with the schedule. The league says the estimated average miles traveled for each team is a record low for an 82-game season: 43,000 miles per team, down from about 46,000 miles a team in 2019-20, the most-recent 82-game season.
Fred Katz: John Beckett is signing a new deal to return as an assistant coach with the Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic. Beckett was in the mix for a job on Wes Unseld Jr.’s staff with Wizards but chose to re-sign. Unseld & Beckett worked together in Denver last season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo buying a stake in MLB team
Jeff Passan: Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is purchasing a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. Follows the model of Patrick Mahomes: small-market star investing in the local baseball franchise, which Mahomes did in joining the Royals’ ownership group.
Pat Connaughton: Ayee @Giannis Antetokounmpo … Let’s work on that baseball swing now … I’ll throw you some heat in the batting cages ⚾️💨
August 20, 2021 | 3:49 pm EDT Update
Celtics retiring Kevin Garnett's number on March 13th
The Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 on March 13 following their game against Jason Kidd’s Dallas Mavericks. Perfect timing after Paul Pierce said last year that Garnett nearly came to blows with the Nets legend when he was Garnett’s coach in Brooklyn. Garnett’s Boston jersey retirement is happening before Minnesota’s, where he spent 14 seasons but had a falling out with outgoing team governor Glen Taylor.