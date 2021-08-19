USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks sign AJ Lawson

1 day ago via KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith: The Atlanta Hawks have signed AJ Lawson, a league source tells @spotrac. It’s expected that Lawson signed a training camp contract with Atlanta, with the goal for him to eventually land with the Hawks G-League team.

August 20, 2021 | 5:52 pm EDT Update

CJ McCollum on Damian Lillard: "He's all in"

2 hours ago via highkin

August 20, 2021 | 3:49 pm EDT Update

Celtics retiring Kevin Garnett's number on March 13th

The Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 on March 13 following their game against Jason Kidd’s Dallas Mavericks. Perfect timing after Paul Pierce said last year that Garnett nearly came to blows with the Nets legend when he was Garnett’s coach in Brooklyn. Garnett’s Boston jersey retirement is happening before Minnesota’s, where he spent 14 seasons but had a falling out with outgoing team governor Glen Taylor.
4 hours ago via The Athletic @ The Athletic

