NBA rumors: Hawks sign Armoni Brooks

11 hours ago – via Twitter WilliamsLaurenL

Lauren L. Williams: The Hawks announced that they have signed Armoni Brooks to an Exhibit 10 contract. That completely fills out the training camp roster spots at 20.