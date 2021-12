“This is such a positive outcome. Cam said that he has never felt this close to his NBA dream, and this is exactly what we want. It speaks volumes of the Taipans organisation because they took a chance on him and look where he is now,” said Coach Forde. “I came into this role knowing that Cam was on the fringe of the NBA – so we have been diligently planning for this possibility and it’s fortunate it’s at this time, during the pre-season. We’ve been prepared for all scenarios but now we can progress forward with certainty. “I’m so happy for him, the team are extremely proud of him and now we get to move forward, sign another talented player and focus on winning a Championship for Cairns.”