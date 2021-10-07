Keith Smith: The Atlanta Hawks have signed AJ Lawson, a league source tells @spotrac. It’s expected that Lawson signed a training camp contract with Atlanta, with the goal for him to eventually land with the Hawks G-League team.
October 7, 2021 | 8:43 pm EDT Update
Eric Nehm: Bucks’ injury report for tomorrow night’s game in Brooklyn: OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Rodney Hood, Khris Middleton, Semi Ojeleye, Bobby Portis Doubtful: Jrue Holiday Questionable: Grayson Allen
Andrew Greif: Clippers visit Dallas in tomorrow’s third preseason game. Ivica Zubac is questionable (right shoulder strain). Nic Batum (rest), Ibaka, Kawhi, Morris (rest) and Preston are all out.
When Los Angeles’ new city ordinance requiring proof of vaccination to enter a wide range of indoor venues takes effect in November, those rules won’t apply at Staples Center, city and arena officials said, because a health order previously issued by the county covers the home of the NHL’s Kings and NBA’s Lakers and Clippers.
In Los Angeles, an unvaccinated Laker or Clipper could apparently still take part in home games, provided they provide proof of a negative test to comply with the county health order as it applies to Staples Center. The point could be moot for now, as both the Lakers and Clippers in recent weeks have said that their rosters are fully vaccinated, but teams often add new players throughout a season.
Hedge funders and sports team owners Jamie Dinan and Alexander Knaster, along with Italian soccer legend Gianluca Vialli, have filed to raise $250 million in a sports-focused special purpose acquisition company, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
October 7, 2021 | 6:27 pm EDT Update
Sekou Doumbouya officially waived by Houston
Paul Garcia: The Rockets have waived Sekou Doumbouya. Saturday is the day he would clear waivers.