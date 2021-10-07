USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks sign DaQuan Jeffries, waive AJ Lawson

11 hours ago via NBA.com

More on AJ Lawson Free Agency

2 months ago via KeithSmithNBA
Hawks sign AJ Lawson
Keith Smith: The Atlanta Hawks have signed AJ Lawson, a league source tells @spotrac. It’s expected that Lawson signed a training camp contract with Atlanta, with the goal for him to eventually land with the Hawks G-League team.

, , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 1 more rumor
More HoopsHype Rumors
October 7, 2021 | 8:43 pm EDT Update
In Los Angeles, an unvaccinated Laker or Clipper could apparently still take part in home games, provided they provide proof of a negative test to comply with the county health order as it applies to Staples Center. The point could be moot for now, as both the Lakers and Clippers in recent weeks have said that their rosters are fully vaccinated, but teams often add new players throughout a season.
4 hours ago via Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times

Uncategorized

,

October 7, 2021 | 6:27 pm EDT Update
Home