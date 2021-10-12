-
NBA rumors: Hawks sign Ibi Watson
October 12, 2021 | 5:39 pm EDT Update
Ben Simmons takes physical for Sixers, status for season to be determined
Keith Pompey: Sources say Ben Simmons took his required physical today for the #Sixers. His playing status for this season is too be determined. Simmons can’t be around teammates for 5 days due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol. So he won’t travel to Friday’s preseason finale at the #Pistons.
Jordan Schultz: Source: Kyree Walker has signed with the #Wizards’ G-League team. Based on performance, Walker will have the opportunity to earn a two-way deal.
Neil Dalal: Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards have only incorporated a “small fraction” of his offensive playbook thus far because he is focused on having the team get very good in those areas instead of being ok in several areas because of clouded heads.
JR Smith stepped into a hornets nest in his first college golf tournament and it had nothing to do with his high score. The 36-year-old two-time NBA champion was literally stung by hornets while completing his round Tuesday for North Carolina A&T on the second day of Elon’s Phoenix Invitational.
“To get stung on the basketball court or in an arena, never happens,” said Smith, now a freshman walk-on. “That’s one of the very few things you don’t have to worry about (in basketball) — other animals. When I got stung, I was like ‘No way.'” The hornets just added to the sting of Smith’s birdie-less round of 8-over-par 79 on the Donald Ross-designed layout. Combined with his two rounds Monday, he finished at 29 over 240 — in 81st place out 84 entries.
Smith said he’s determined to improve because he knows others are paying attention. He communicated with Suns guard Chris Paul after Monday’s two rounds and heard from ex-NBA teammates as part of a group text. “I got a lot of great feedback,” Smith said. “Chris Paul was telling me guys were talking about it in the locker room. Guys are really looking for my scores, so I got to take care of business so when I see them it ain’t going to be too much backlash.”
October 12, 2021 | 5:32 pm EDT Update
Al Horford in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
John Karalis: Boston Celtics announce Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation