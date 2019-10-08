Hawks sign Jordan Sibert

USA Today Sports

Porter Jr. has waited almost 572 days to get back on a basketball court for an official game. It finally happened Tuesday night as he checked in at 4:30 mark in the third quarter. Porter Jr. received a round of applause from the Portland crowd and rust didn’t appear to be a factor when he checked in. Within his first minute of action, Porter Jr. received the ball from behind the arc, drove in and did a step back from just inside the arc to convert his first bucket. The Nuggets bench went wild, clearly enjoying the moment that was essentially 18 months in the making. “To finally be out on the court, it’s such a blessing,” Porter Jr. told Altitude Radio 92.5 FM after the game.
With all the Nets in China now, Irving will have a “nice sit down” with Tsai and his philanthropic investor wife Clara, as they get to know him better. “I know that we’ve got incredibly popular players. It’s not like the minute we sign them I call up [GM] Sean Marks and say I need KD’s phone number,” Tsai said. “I’m very respectful of their space. At the appropriate time I want to sit down with KD.”
Rachel Nichols: All over Shanghai, they’re taking down banners and signs for the NBA in general, and for Thursday’s Lakers-Nets game specifically. Game is still officially “on”…as of now. Lots of shrugged shoulders over whether it will actually happen.
The statement also said CCTV will not broadcast NBA preseason games and will investigate their NBA partnerships. The NBA has no plans to cancel their games, but it might not be up to them. With all this unfolding, the fallout awaited the Lakers as they landed from a 13-hour flight, cut off from the rest of the world.
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said it will no longer air the two preseason games. CCTV is also reviewing all of its cooperation and exchanges involving the NBA, it said in a statement posted to CCTV Sports’ official social media account. The broadcaster indicated the decision was prompted by earlier remarks Silver made in Japan. “We’re strongly dissatisfied and oppose Adam Silver’s claim to support Morey’s right to freedom of expression,” the statement read. “We believe that any remarks that challenge national sovereignty and social stability are not within the scope of freedom of speech.”
