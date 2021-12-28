All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Hawks sign Justin Tillman shares share tweet pin sms send email 5 hours ago – via Twitter CVivlamoreAJC Chris Vivlamore: Hawks have signed Justin Tillman, from their G League franchise, to a 10-day contract. Free Agency, G League, Justin Tillman, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Free Agency, G League, Justin Tillman, Atlanta Hawks shares share tweet pin sms send email