USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks sign Justin Tillman

5 hours ago via CVivlamoreAJC
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks have signed Justin Tillman, from their G League franchise, to a 10-day contract.

December 28, 2021 | 4:35 pm EST Update
December 28, 2021 | 3:15 pm EST Update
