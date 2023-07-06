NBA rumors: Hawks sign Seth Lundy to a two-way contract

50 mins ago via MikeAScotto
Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks and No. 46 overall pick Seth Lundy have agreed to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. Lundy shot 40 percent on 6.4 attempts on 3-pointers during his senior season at Penn State.

, , Top Rumors

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 6, 2023 | 6:29 pm EDT Update

Keegan Murray not on Kings Summer League roster in Las Vegas

James Ham: Kings announce Las Vegas Summer League roster. Kessler Edwards will play. Keegan Murray will not. pic.twitter.com/Iq5qTFhiKE

8 mins ago via James_HamNBA

, , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Home