NBA rumors: Hawks signed Chris Silva to non-guaranteed minimum deal

3 hours ago

August 29, 2022
Paul’s annual invitation-only Elite Guard Camp ran from Friday through Sunday in Los Angeles. The camp drew two dozen high school players and another two dozen from colleges. They joined Paul and Booker along with fellow All-Star DeMar DeRozan, his Chicago Bulls teammate Coby White and Rudy Gay, as well as 50 NBA scouts, according to Clutch Points.
2 hours ago

Even though the campers looked up to him for inspiration, Paul told the campers that’s reciprocated by him looking to them for enhancing his skills. “Some of the stuff y’all are doing, y’all innovating,” Paul said. “When y’all was dunking and doing all that stuff, I’m learning moves from y’all. I know y’all say, ‘This is my camp, what can y’all learn from me?’ I’m trying to figure out what I can learn from y’all.”
2 hours ago

August 29, 2022
