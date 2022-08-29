All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Hawks signed Chris Silva to non-guaranteed minimum deal shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype Chris Silva signed a one-year, fully-non guaranteed $1.90M contract with the Atlanta Hawks. Salaries, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Salaries, Chris Silva, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email