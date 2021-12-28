Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks are planning to sign G League forward Cam Oliver and former Rockets guard Chris Clemons on 10-day hardship deals, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on Joel Ayayi, Chaundee Brown Jr., Cameron Oliver and Trevelin Queen, it was announced today.
Jovan Buha: Cam Oliver is signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers, league sources tell @The Athletic. The 25-year-old wing played four games with the Houston Rockets last season. He went undrafted in 2017.
The Cairns Taipans have announced that high-flying import Cameron Oliver will not be returning to the NBL this season, and instead accept an Exhibit 10 contract in California. The club originally signed Oliver with the intentions of providing him with a pathway to a higher level and are thrilled that he is one step closer to the NBA. After a stellar debut with the Taipans, Oliver committed to a new two-year deal in 2020. His second season with the club was cut short due to family reasons, which the club accepted and provided him with a release to return home to the US. He received a 10-day contract with the Houston Rockets towards the end of the 2020-21 NBA season and in August suited up for the Golden State Warriors at Summer League.
“This is such a positive outcome. Cam said that he has never felt this close to his NBA dream, and this is exactly what we want. It speaks volumes of the Taipans organisation because they took a chance on him and look where he is now,” said Coach Forde. “I came into this role knowing that Cam was on the fringe of the NBA – so we have been diligently planning for this possibility and it’s fortunate it’s at this time, during the pre-season. We’ve been prepared for all scenarios but now we can progress forward with certainty. “I’m so happy for him, the team are extremely proud of him and now we get to move forward, sign another talented player and focus on winning a Championship for Cairns.”
Olgun Uluc: Cameron Oliver has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Houston Rockets, league sources told ESPN. He’s expected to suit up for the Rockets’ final four games of the season; the big-man averaged 17.3 ppg & 10.0 rpg in Australia’s NBL for the Cairns Taipans.
The Portland Trail Blazers signed three players on Tuesday including a popular Northwest connection. The Blazers added former Oregon State standout guard Gary Payton II, along with forward Cameron Oliver, and center Chinanu Onuaku and guard Gary Payton II, the team announced. The 6-foot-3 Payton has played 29 games in the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. He has averaged 3.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chinanu Onuaku, Cam Oliver and Gary Payton II have agreed to training camp deals with Portland, league sources tell ESPN.
Mark Berman: From the #Rockets: Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced that the team has waived forwards Daniel House, Jr. and Cam Oliver.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets release Danuel House and Cam Oliver. House was signed Friday to have his G League rights.
Chris Haynes: Correction: Undrafted rookie Cameron Oliver out of Nevada has agreed to a free agent contract with Houston, league sources tell ESPN.