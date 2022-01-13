USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks spoke to Pacers, Lakers, Cavaliers, Pistons about Reddish trade

The Hawks have made Reddish widely available since before this past draft cycle. The price then was a first-round pick, and it never changed. Atlanta was looking for something closer to the slot where it drafted him, No. 10 overall, but nothing materialized. The front office had conversations with the Pacers, Lakers, Cavaliers and Pistons over the past several months, sources say, but the Hawks were always waiting for that first-round pick for Reddish.

