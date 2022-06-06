The Hawks, league sources say, continue to register trade interest in Detroit’s Jerami Grant. The Pistons, though, have not firmly declared that they are 100 percent moving him and are known to want a lot in return for Grant, who will soon be eligible for a four-year, $112 million contract extension. It is not yet clear whether the Hawks can outbid other Detroit suitors, most notably Portland, with a trade offer (presumed to include the No. 16 pick in the forthcoming draft) that finally convinces the Pistons to part with Grant. The Trail Blazers hold the No. 7 selection in the draft and a longstanding interest in the two-way forward.
The Hawks certainly need to make some tweaks to get back to where they believe they belong on their timeline. Atlanta showed some form of interest in Grant during the 2021-22 season, per sources, and The Athletic believes that the interest still stands.
The Blazers' interest in trading at least one of those picks to acquire Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has been one of the worst-kept secrets in NBA circles. “That was a big deal to them,” said a Western Conference official. “The expectation was certainly, 'Once we get this pick, we'll turn it into someone. We'll overpay to get someone.'” Grant seemed to be at the top of their list. He and Lillard have a relationship dating back to their days with Team USA, and they share an interest in playing together once again, sources said.
However, the Pistons had a high asking price for Grant at the February deadline, sources said. They wanted either two first-round picks or a first-rounder and a promising, young, rookie-scale contract player such as Chicago forward Patrick Williams.
Part of the reason Portland continues to be regarded as a determined future trade suitor for Detroit's Jerami Grant stems from persistent rumbles that the Trail Blazers tried to get Grant at the trade deadline in February after completing their CJ McCollum trade to New Orleans. The Pistons rebuffed those pitches, apparently wanting more than the Blazers could package at that stage in an offer said to feature Josh Hart and draft compensation.
James Edwards on Jerami Grant's future: I think a lottery pick would be the kind of sweetener that would do it (get Detroit to trade Grant). Portland is obviously heading towards that trajectory. It wasn’t all the way clear at that point at the deadline. Troy was in no rush to get something done at the deadline. My gut tells me that Portland really makes a legitimate push and goes and gets Jerami.
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to seriously pursue Pistons forward Jerami Grant in the offseason, sources said. Armed with the Pelicans’ 2022 first-round draft selection, the Trail Blazers will explore offering the pick should it fall between Nos. 5 and 14 in the June draft. If the pick does not fall in that range and convey to Portland this offseason, the organization’s package falls behind competing teams that are chasing Detroit’s versatile forward. Grant is eligible for a four-year, $112 million contract extension in the offseason.
Omari Sankofa II: Might be obvious at this point but Jerami Grant is staying with the Pistons, multiple sources confirm to @freepsports. No deals made sense from Detroit's end.
Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly are involved in talks for Jerami Grant after trading CJ McCollum as they look to retool the roster around Damian Lillard. League executives are still closely monitoring to see if Lillard’s feelings on staying in Portland changes, but for now, the Blazers are looking for win-now moves.
Do they have another move in them? Some recent buzz around the NBA has the Blazers as one of the teams looking closely at Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Portland has sought a long, rangy forward who can defend and score to complement Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for the longest time.
There are no plans to trade Damian Lillard, a source familiar with the situation told SI, and teams have stopped asking. But Portland knows it needs to show Lillard something. Buzz among NBA execs is that the Blazers will turn their attention to Pistons swingman Jerami Grant. Grant’s salary ($20 million) fits into the trade exception, he’s under contract for next season and a Lillard/Grant/Anfernee Simons trio on the perimeter is a decent foundation to build on.
Myles Turner is expected to remain in Indiana past the deadline, a source with knowledge of the Pacers' thinking told SI, though several teams have inquired about the springy center. (A Turner-Jerami Grant swap has been discussed.) Indiana figured out long ago the Sabonis-Turner frontcourt combo wasn’t working, and with Sabonis gone, the Pacers will likely go into next season with Turner anchoring the frontcourt.
Losing out on the Sabonis sweepstakes may cause Sheppard to circle the block in desperation, but league sources tell me Pistons GM Troy Weaver is “totally fine with hanging on to Grant past the deadline and working towards some possible sign-and-trade scenarios in the offseason if needed.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Let's start with Jerami Grant in Detroit and remember he's got another year on his contract. This is a Detroit team that is perfectly willing to wait at the draft, into the offseason with Jerami Grant. If the trade deadline were in an hour, I'm told they don't really have anything right now that they'd be ready to move on.
If there is a trade for Grant made by Thursday’s deadline, the Wizards, Kings and Trail Blazers have shown the most interest in the two-way wing, sources tell The Athletic.
Unlike last year, when I reported the Pistons were getting offers for Grant and had no interest in trading him, Detroit isn’t as handcuffed to the 27-year-old wing this time around, per sources. With that said, though, sources also tell The Athletic that it’s not a foregone conclusion that Grant is dealt by Thursday’s deadline.
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey said he's talked to Jerami Grant about the trade deadline chatter. "My word to him was, if your name is being mentioned that's a badge of honor. If no one wants you, that should tell you something ... there's no change in his approach. He's a pro."
Kevin O'Connor: Jerami Grant and Harrison Barnes are two of the players the Jazz have had trade talks for, league sources say. With one week to go until the trade deadline, Utah is targeting wings that can defend. Here's my video on Utah's need for more quality defenders around Rudy Gobert:
Scotto: Several people I’ve spoken to around the league believe the Wizards will look to go big-game hunting with the trade deadline coming up to keep Bradley Beal happy, and they could look to acquire Domantas Sabonis or Jerami Grant.
Marc Stein: The Pistons have established a pretty high price for Jerami Grant, they don't have to trade him right now. So they want a lot. And to this point, nobody's come close to meeting their valuation for him. So I think when you combine that the offers are somewhat underwhelming to this point, and the fact that Troy Weaver is not in a huge rush to trade him and is the biggest Jerami Grant fan on earth at this point, you know, I think we have to start considering the possibility that there may not be a trade.
Omari Sanfoka II: Dwane Casey on how Jerami Grant's handling trade rumors: "He's older, he's 27. He's seen trade rumors before and he's been a pro. He's working his behind off now with the COVID situation, reconditioning, and hasn't had one moment of a negative attitude. He's been a pro."
Some rival clubs are now describing what amounts to a split within the organization about keeping or trading Grant … with Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem said to be open to an immediate trade.
Zach Lowe on the Hawks: They've been linked in recent reports to Jerami Grant. Personally, I think that's old intel based on what I've heard and that they are not in on Jerami Grant right now.
Jovan Buha: From what I heard, it does sound like Jerami (Grant) is probably staying put and not going to LA. If he's moved, he' not going to LA.
Scotto: I’ve heard Jalen Brunson has some admirers in Detroit. They have cap space and are a team to keep an eye on towards the summer. If Dallas is able to enter the mix for Jerami Grant and acquire him, don’t be surprised if either Brunson or Finney-Smith is involved in a trade package. If Dallas is going to part with either player, they’re going to want an asset that helps them win now.
Jerami Grant and his representatives have presented a list of teams to the Detroit Pistons where he would prefer a trade if they decide to go in that direction at the deadline. Grant signed a three-year deal with the Pistons during the 2020 offseason and will be eligible for a contract extension in the offseaon. "He still wants to sign a contract extension this summer," said Brian Windhorst. "I think he's eligible for one over one hundred million. If he gets traded somewhere, he wants to get traded somewhere he's going to get paid.
"I was told his representation came to the Pistons and said 'If you're going to trade him, here's a list of teams we would be interested in going to play for.' "The Pistons are not even sure if they're going trade him, much less trade him to one of those teams."
As the Sixers continue to hold firm in their lofty asking price, with that Harden-sized elephant always in the room, both Atlanta and Sacramento have emerged as strong suitors for Jerami Grant, sources told B/R. The Hawks and Kings join a long list of teams that includes the Lakers, Trail Blazers, Knicks, Jazz and Timberwolves among others. The Bulls have continued exploring avenues to land Grant without sacrificing prized swingman Patrick Williams, sources said.
Jerami Grant will be the primary focus of the Detroit Pistons trade deadline. His versatility and affordable contract makes him a good fit for many different teams. He has the potential to swing title odds in favor of several contenders which could drive up the bidding for him. Packages for Grant could potentially include multiple first-round picks and/or good young players.
Now, in regard to Grant and the trade market, I’ve gathered that the offers aren’t pouring in right now. The majority of the chatter and interest you’ve heard in regard to Grant are more conversations than anything concrete. I do expect that to change as the deadline gets closer, but as of now, from my understanding, not many formal offers have been placed in front of Detroit.
Several competing executives believe the Wizards are leading the chase for Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons, who soon could be back from his thumb injury. Grant left the Denver Nuggets to take on a more significant role as an offensive player in Detroit. He's also thought to want a lucrative long-term extension before the end of next season.
That 2027 first is clearly the most valuable trade asset that the Lakers currently possess. The Lakers have tried, with no luck yet, to package that pick with Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn in an attempt to acquire Jerami Grant from Detroit.
Michael Scotto: One NBA executive I spoke to recently said, “Jerami Grant might be the most interesting name on the market besides Ben Simmons at this point.” That executive told me he thinks a first-round pick and a good young player could be enough to land Grant from the Pistons. The prevailing sense from multiple executives I’ve spoken with is that Grant could probably garner the equivalent of two first-round picks and an expiring contract, or a first-round pick and a really nice young player with an expiring contract to offset Grant’s salary.
Longtime Trail Blazers executive Joe Cronin was elevated to the interim general manager role after Neil Olshey’s firing in early December. With Lillard’s future still uncertain, he needs to upgrade this roster to calm those waters. Sources say Detroit’s Jerami Grant and Boston’s Jaylen Brown are the types of talents that would achieve that goal, but it remains to be seen if Cronin can pull something like that off.
Several league personnel view Washington as a favorite to land Grant. He hails from the D.C. area, his father Harvey played for the franchise from 1988-93 and again from 1996-98. The Wizards' first-year head coach Wes Unseld Jr. also coached Grant as an assistant with the Nuggets.
The frenzy comes one year after Pistons general manager Troy Weaver swiftly declined any inquiry about Grant's availability after the forward surprisingly chose Detroit in free agency. Sources say Detroit is now asking for two first-round picks or one first-round pick plus a high-upside young player.
For any team to sign off on a trade for Grant, they'll need assurances of his plans to re-sign this offseason, just like Gordon did in Denver. Grant also has little interest in joining a new situation where he doesn't feature as a primary offensive option, sources said.
While there is no shortage of interest from contenders in the injured forward, Jerami Grant continues to have a staunch backer in Motown in Pistons GM Troy Weaver as he nears eligibility in the offseason for a four-year $112 million contract extension. Weaver is hardly the lone voice of influence in Detroit, where former player agent Arn Tellem wields considerable (and realistically the loudest) say as the Pistons' vice chairman, but Weaver, remember, recommended Grant to legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim long before he was hired to lead Detroit’s front office. Hence the belief in various corners that he would prefer for Grant to stay.
The Blazers had been frequently mentioned by league sources as a strong Myles Turner destination, while Detroit's Jerami Grant also emerged as a potential Portland target. But if Lillard is indefinitely sidelined, that would seem to further increase the likelihood of Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington heading elsewhere.
Meanwhile, some competing executives have Atlanta as a credible destination for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. The Pistons are thought to covet a young center, making Okongwu a potentially attractive option in a trade along with Reddish.
Several playoff teams are pursuing Pistons star forward Jerami Grant: The Wizards, Knicks, Blazers and Lakers among others, sources said. Grant is sidelined due to a UCL injury in his right thumb but Detroit will have a vast group of suitors for the 27-year-old. Grant, who is eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $112 million this offseason, is one of the most sought-after players this trade season.
Teams with championship aspirations are routinely calling Detroit about Jerami Grant’s services, sources tell The Athletic. And while the Pistons are happy with what Grant provides both on and off the court to the organization, the franchise is currently in the business of capitalizing on its small asset pool, of which Grant takes up the most real estate.
With Detroit on a 13-game losing streak and quickly slumping to a 12-70 pace, Jerami Grant is increasingly regarded by rival teams as one of the NBA’s most likely players to be traded before the Feb. 10 trade deadline.
The Detroit Pistons are fielding calls for forward Jerami Grant, according to league sources. While rivals wondered whether the Pistons would move Grant last season, during the best campaign of his career, it’s now believed that Detroit is focused on trading Grant before the final year of his contract in 2022-23.
Jerami Grant is one of the most sought-after players in a potential trade, with the Lakers and Trail Blazers among the teams pursuing the Pistons’ versatile forward, sources said.
Dozens of teams call the Detroit front office about Grant each week, and sources said the team is open to a possible deal.
In the meantime, the latest entry into the rumor mill was a report this week from the Inquirer regarding "ongoing discussions" with the Detroit Pistons, where the Sixers were said to be interested in former Philly draftee Jerami Grant. Grant, in the second year of a three-year, $60 million contract, is averaging 18.1 points per game on 40.1/30.8/80.8 shooting splits, with his numbers down across the board following a productive first year in Detroit. According to sources, those discussions were not just old and presently inactive, they were of little interest to the Sixers. The team's list of players they'd be interested in acquiring for Simmons, recently referred to by Sam Amick in a report for The Athletic, does not include Grant, a source familiar with the situation tells PhillyVoice.
In the Detroit example, sources say there's not much of a discussion to be had unless the Pistons unexpectedly decided to throw Cade Cunningham, this year's No. 1 overall pick, into the mix. Even then, the timeline Cunningham is on relative to Joel Embiid would make that a tough proposition for Philly to say yes to.
How do you feel about the 76ers bringing Jerami Grant back to Philly? Better yet, what about the Sixers making another attempt to acquire James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons? Those are two options under consideration by Sixers brass, according to multiple sources.
The team has engaged in ongoing discussions with the Detroit Pistons to acquire Grant, another forward, a young player, and a draft pick in exchange for Simmons, league sources said. One source said power forward/center Kelly Olynyk and second-year swingman Saddiq Bey were mentioned as players who could be included in a possible deal. However, a source said the Pistons are unlikely to include Bey, a Villanova product, or Olynyk.
A person close to the Sixers said the team would want a more high-profile player than Grant in exchange for Simmons. The source added that the team hasn’t spoken to the Pistons lately. But multiple sources said the Sixers have, and that the discussions were centered around Grant. The Athletic reported Thursday the Sixers have a list of 30 players they’d accept in a Simmons trade. However, several members of the front office are keen on the idea of keeping Simmons this season and pursuing Harden from the Brooklyn Nets for a sign and trade, according to multiple sources.
J Roze: What are the chances we see Jerami Grant traded during the draft? Omari Sankofa II: Very slim. The Pistons signed Grant expecting him to be on the roster when they contend for a playoff spot. He’s viewed as a core piece whose best basketball is still ahead. Grant’s trust in Weaver is so strong that he left a contending Denver Nuggets team to bet on himself and join a rebuilding team.
Omari Sankofa II: The Pistons aren’t eager to trade a player who wants to be in Detroit, is coming off a breakout season and is close to their GM. They want to compete, and it’s tough to envision a Grant trade that would get them closer to the 2022 playoffs.
The Boston Celtics have offered the Detroit Pistons multiple first-round picks for forward Jerami Grant, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic. “I believe the Celtics have offered multiple first for him (Grant),” Edwards said. “I don’t know what multiple means. It could be two. It could be three.”
The Celtics do have a potential ace in the hole in a $28.5 million trade exception acquired in the Hayward sign-and-trade. Internally, though, there are mixed feelings about using it before the March 25 trade deadline. The Celtics are high on Harrison Barnes, sources told Sports Illustrated, the Kings forward who could be moved by Sacramento. There’s interest in Jerami Grant, too, though the Pistons have not shown any urgency in offloading the 26-year-old Grant, who is having a career season. The Celtics could also hold onto the exception and use it in a deal this offseason, before it expires.
Grant is in the midst of his best season as a pro, and despite him not being selected for his first All-Star appearance this year, many teams have checked in on his availability and made offers, per league sources. However, Detroit appears to have *no interest* whatsoever in trading Grant, who is averaging 23.4 points this season and is in good position to win the NBA’s Most Improved Award, per league sources.
Among top trade targets for the Celtics: Detroit’s Jerami Grant, sources said. Grant is having a breakout season, averaging 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is a leader for the Most Improved Player of the Year award.
Michael Singer: Source: Trade exception in Jerami Grant's S&T with Detroit is actually worth $9.525 million. Still significant.
The Denver Nuggets have acquired forward Jerami Grant from Oklahoma City in exchange for a 2020 first round pick, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
Chris Dempsey: Malone on Grant: “I think he’s going to fit seamlessly into our culture. And he’s a guy who was a starter on a playoff team.” #Nuggets
The Thunder were prepared to honor the commitments on the agreements while also allowing the players to reconsider their situations. With George traded, the Thunder are changing course, focusing on rebuilding with draft assets and young players. They traded Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets on Monday, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, collecting their sixth first-round draft pick in the past three days.
Denver will acquire Jerami Grant with the $12.8M trade exception (created in the Wilson Chandler trade to Philadelphia last July) that was set to expire today (July 8). Grant is under contract for the next two seasons with a cap hit of $9.3M each year. The forward has a player option in 2020-21. Denver is now $1.9M under the luxury tax with 13 players under contract.
The trade happened early in the season, hours before the third game. The Thunder had been inquiring about Grant for a while before the deal occurred. “This is something that Oklahoma City has pursued for some time,” Colangelo said. “They’ve expressed an interest in Jerami Grant over the course of time. The offers continued to get richer and richer. This led to the right timing from our perspective when the offer became realistic for us to make a move with Jerami, who we viewed as a nice young piece here.”
“The injuries that we’re all aware of forces some of this,” Sixers head coach Brett Brown said of the trade. “You’re really trying to remain competitive and get a positionally-balanced type of roster. The injuries, I think, maybe expedited some of these decisions.”
T.J. McConnell was preparing for Tuesday’s game against the Magic when his phone rang. Jerami Grant was calling to let McConnell know he had been traded to the Thunder. “I was really sad,” McConnell said. “I know a lot of people around here are sad because Jerami was like the favorite guy in the locker room. Everyone loved him.”
Robert Covington described Grant’s personality as “unmatched." Nik Stauskas noted Grant was one to lift spirits amid the flurry of struggles. Grant experienced 28 wins and 138 losses during his time with the Sixers.
Derek Bodner: If the 1st round pick doesn't convey, would convert to 2 second-round picks (2022, 2023), per source.
Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo announced today the team has acquired forward Ersan Ilyasova and a conditional first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for forward Jerami Grant.
Royce Young: The Thunder also generate a $7.5 million trade exception in this deal, which expires a year from today.
“This is a unique deal that allows us to address both short term needs and longer term goals at the same time," Colangelo said. "Ersan will bring us much needed perimeter shooting, floor spacing and roster balance, while the acquisition of a future pick or picks should continue to drive our ability to generate future roster building options. On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Jerami for his valuable contributions to our team and for always being the respectable and classy professional that he is.”
The Thunder have been trying to find an athletic forward to complement their roster and pursued Grant as a short-term solution. Oklahoma City has maintained a strong interest in making a deal for Sacramento forward Rudy Gay, but the Grant deal allows the franchise to save money with the departure of Ilyasova’s $.8.4 million contract this season.
Marc Stein: ESPN sources say that the Sixers made the trade to KEEP Ersan Ilyasova. They've wanted a stretch four to help Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor. Beyond the additional spacing that Ilyasova should bring, trading for him brings Philadelphia within roughly $8 million of the salary floor.
