Sarah K. Spencer: Source confirms no Hawks-Suns game tonight. The Suns recently played the Wizards, who have some players under COVID-19 protocols.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Magic and Celtics were scheduled to play Wednesday and Friday in Boston, but Magic won't be traveling today, sources tell ESPN. It is immediately unclear the status of the Friday game, but sources say Wednesday's game has been postponed.
Tim Reynolds: Magic at Celtics on Wednesday is off, source tells AP. No determination yet on Magic at Celtics for Friday.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic game on Wednesday is expected to be postponed, sources tell ESPN. The game is postponed, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA has set a special Board of Governors meeting for Tuesday, sources tell ESPN.
Barry Jackson: New Orleans-Mavs,Boston-Chicago postponed. Discussions ongoing with league&union about how to deal with growing problem, per a team source. NBA had opted not to go to 19 player roster instead of 17 (economics in play). Not sure why when MLB smartly agreed to 60 player pool in '20
Kyle Neubeck: The NBA is meeting with the NBAPA today to discuss modifying the league’s health and safety protocols, league says in a press release on postponed games
Brian Robb: Safe to assume Celtics do not have the league minimum eight players available to play on Tuesday night due to NBA Health and Safety protocols, which led to this postponement.
Tim Bontemps: With the Celtics already having their game postponed tomorrow, their next scheduled game is at home Wednesday vs Orlando. With @Adrian Wojnarowski reporting Boston doesn't have enough players, that means additional players beyond the seven in the Health & Safety Protocols yesterday are now.
Tim MacMahon: Source confirms that Pelicans-Mavericks game tonight is postponed due to COVID-19 issues, as first reported by @CallieCaplan
Adrian Wojnarowski: Ongoing contact tracing left the Mavericks without the necessary eight available players to play the Pelicans tonight, source tells ESPN.
Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks-New Orleans Pelicans game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Some team executives have privately raised concerns in the turbulent past several days, but commissioner Adam Silver has remained committed to pushing through games with a minimum of eight available players per team and trying to complete as much of the schedule as possible prior to widescale access to vaccinations that could start to bring normalcy back to the league and country.
Sopan Deb: NEW from NBA spokesman Mike Bass: “We anticipated that there would be game postponements this season and planned this season accordingly. There are no plans to pause the season. We will continue to be guided by our medical experts and our health and safety protocols.”
Brian Mahoney: Michael Malone learned of the Heat-Celtics postponement on his way to game at MSG, where his Nuggets are without Michael Porter Jr. "You are starting to see what is going on in our country directly affect the NBA because we are no longer in that safety net of a bubble," he said.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: While the Celtics-Heat game has been postponed tonight, the NBA has no plans to pause the season despite thinning rosters because of COVID-19 protocols in several places.
Chris Mannix: Right now the NBA's plan is to ride this recent rough patch out. The expectation was January could be a tough month, and it has been. Still -- there are a growing number of team officials that are hoping the league pauses the season, even for a week.
Brad Townsend: I'm told that, while the NBA has no plans to pause the season despite today's Boston-Miami game and rising player absences across the league, there most likely will be additional protocols put into place in the coming days -- with the impetus coming from the players association.
Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics-Miami Heat game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. A Heat player has returned an inconclusive test, and team does not have required eight players to proceed with game tonight due to contact tracing.
Marc Stein: The Rockets are scheduled to fly to Portland tonight for SATURDAY’S game against the Trail Blazers and — as of Christmas afternoon — they are on course to have enough players to travel, league sources say. Houston must have eight players in uniform for the game to go-ahead.
“It’s every day for us, and I know you wake up and you’re waiting for test results, and we’re testing all the time and talking to our guys about the safety of everyone, but a lot of this stuff is possibly inevitable,’’ Donovan said Wednesday in a Zoom call. “From our standpoint, you have to deal with what it is you’re dealing with, with people being out, but this is something that’s going to be going on for quite some time. And it makes it very, very challenging.”
“It’s not even necessarily people testing positive,’’ Donovan said. “A lot of it is the contact tracing and someone that maybe was exposed to someone that is infected. I’ve talked to our players about the safety part of it, but they also have to keep themselves ready. You can have a guy that’s completely out of the rotation, then for the next two or three weeks, he can be completely in the rotation. We have to do a good job, players and coaches, of making sure we’re all staying ready.’’
Brandon Rahbar: Mark Daigneault on OKC’s game being postponed: “We found out pretty late. This is kind of the circumstances we are in. Really pleased with the mentality of the organization and the team.”
January 13, 2021 | 2:31 pm EST Update
Marc Stein: Houston is increasingly determined to complete a James Harden trade as soon as today, league sources say, and has chased the promising Maxey in addition to Simmons Philly is known to covet Houston’s PJ Tucker in addition to Harden while the Nets have also remained in pursuit
Salman Ali: Christian Wood on if Houston can still be competetive without James Harden: “I do. I’m going to make this team competetive, whether they like it or not. I didn’t sign with Houston to lose games.”
January 13, 2021 | 2:25 pm EST Update
James Harden away from Rockets until trade is done
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Rockets are planning to keep Harden away until a trade is done — with front office weighing best final offers from Brooklyn and Philadelphia, sources tell @Ramona Shelburne and me. Process is moving quickly now.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Houston’s talks with Sixers and Nets gathered momentum in recent days — even before James Harden’s news conference on Tuesday night, sources tell @Ramona Shelburne and me.
Jeff Zilgitt: Silas said he had a sleepless night after Harden’s comments last night. Said he talked to Harden this morning. Said Harden’s comments were hard to hear, especially when he doesn’t believe they are true.