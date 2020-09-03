Two teams repeatedly came up as active trade candidates: the Atlanta Hawks (No. 6) and Phoenix Suns (No. 10). Both have young talent and ownership expects them to compete for the playoffs. Insiders could see both moving their pick if the right veteran player comes along. Each team is also projected to have cap space to help facilitate a deal, if necessary.
September 4, 2020 | 9:06 am EDT Update
The more time he gets to chip away with his feistiness, the more likely he is to break through. The Raptors’ heart and soul sat out just 1 minute, 31 seconds in Toronto’s season-saving, buzzer-beating 104-103 Game 3 win, even after taking a heat-seeking Brad Wanamaker knee right to the Lowry Family Estate. This was Lowry at his best, playing with a sense of destiny that he is going to be standing atop the rubble when the dust of another playoff classic settles. “I’ve got balls of steel and I just win,” Lowry said. “Just trying to win the game, that’s where you find energy at.”
Nate Duncan: Nikola Jokic has “contested” the most total shots at the rim in the playoffs, 58. He’s 6th on a per game basis at 7.3/game. His 69% shooting allowed is the worst of any player contesting 25 or more shots.
ESPN Stats: The Clippers have scored 880 points through their first 7 postseason games, 4th most in NBA history. The 1984-85 Lakers (904 pts) and 1986-87 Lakers (902 pts) went on to win the Finals, while the 1982-83 Spurs (893 pts) lost in the Conference Finals.
The interaction outside Carbone was super quick — only 12 seconds long — but Nash tells us he’s already touched base with his teams 2 biggest stars, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant … and they’re excited to work together!!! Nash was wearing a mask on his way out of the restaurant due to the whole COVID-19 sitch … but we’re guessing he had a huge grin underneath it, considering he just landed what many consider the best available coaching job in the NBA right now.
“When you have a responsibility, especially when you have to talk about something as serious as race, you can’t be full of crap,” Barkley said. “You’ve got to be honest and fair. “Steve Nash is a great player and a good dude. But I was so disappointed in some of these guys. I was like, ‘Dude, Black guys have done this before.’ Now, do we need more Black coaches in the NBA? Yes. Do we need more Black coaches in college football? Yes. Do we need more Black coaches in pro football. Yes.”
Nets Daily: A NetsDaily commenter notes, Joe Harris was an early investor/user/advertiser of Steve Nash’s invention, HomeCourtAi. Joe is featured in Insta posts. instagram.com/p/B3Vc9qZBi1i/…
As the “orange hoodie” has become inextricably linked with the 2020 WNBA season thanks to a campaign that got it in the hands of high-profile public figures, a team has found success using a similar model. The Phoenix Mercury dropped a Diana Taurasi “GOAT,” the popular substitute for “greatest of all time,” T-shirt just before noon ET on Sept. 2. Just minutes later — two, according to Twitter — the team’s website was “clogged,” COO Vince Kozar said.
September 4, 2020 | 2:04 am EDT Update
Doc Rivers rooting for Tyronn Lue
Even as his Clippers braced to face the Nuggets in the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals beginning Thursday, Rivers sounds like he’s rooting for Lue, and happy his assistant’s name is at the top of the wish lists for the Nets. And 76ers. And whoever else. “He’s been great. He’s been great. I’m glad it is. He deserves it,” Rivers said Wednesday via Zoom. “It’s a joke that he’s not a head coach, but it’s to my advantage that he’s not.”
“He’s been phenomenal on my staff,” Rivers said. “It’s amazing getting him after being a coach once and now he’s your assistant again. And the difference in him, people don’t understand that little 2 feet next step [to the head coach chair], you change. Ty’s come back, he’s an amazing coach.
Antetokounmpo can sign a supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason and will be a free agent in 2021 if he doesn’t. “I don’t know,” replied Zach Lowe. “The vibe everybody gets from Giannis, and this is all second, third-hand whatever… is that he probably would like to stay. I think he likes Milwaukee. He met his partner in Milwaukee. He has a son now in Milwaukee. I think he likes being the best player on a team and having it be his team. It’s clearly his team. But I think the case for the Bucks all along, and I think they would be honest about this if you asked them about it, the case for them all along has been winning. Winning championships. The ability to win championships. That’s the case for almost every star player.”
Otherwise, the Knicks have accumulated enough assets to try a blockbuster trade and have been linked to two players who were once represented by Rose: Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Phoenix’s Devin Booker. However, those players, like Mitchell in the future, are locked up contractually by their respective teams for multiple years.
After taking a 1-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round last season, Boston imploded and lost four straight games. By the end of the campaign, the Celtics were at a crossroads. Kyrie Irving had begun to distance himself from the franchise, but Anthony Davis remained in the periphery as someone whom the Celtics would pursue in an attempt to form a superstar duo with Irving. Around Davis, however, the belief was that Irving never intended to stay in Boston. In their conversations with the New Orleans Pelicans last June, Boston never did offer Tatum or Jaylen Brown, sources say.
The shot went in and instead of going into an immediate celebration, Anunoby was stoic. He walked toward the oncoming onslaught of charging teammates who embraced him with enthusiasm. So why didn’t he celebrate right away? Well, because he knew the shot was going in, of course. “I don’t shoot trying to miss,” Anunoby said post game.
But after Raptors forward OG Anunoby shook free for a stunning buzzer-beating 3-pointer that saw Toronto escape with a heart-stopping 104-103 victory, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown didn’t attempt to hide his disgust over allowing the Raptors to survive — and remain in the series as a result. “That was just a f—ing disgrace at the end of the game,” Brown said. “That was just terrible. “No way we should have lost that game. I take responsibility for that. Not just that play, but a lot of the plays before. And it happens. This is the NBA playoffs. Either you let them gain momentum or you come back and be ready to play next game.”
“It’s OG’s moment, man” Lowry said. “That’s a great moment for that kid and I’m so happy and so proud of him, man. I know deep down inside he’s excited and he’ll get a lot of text messages and he needs the credit, he deserves all the love and celebration he’s getting tonight. That kid works extremely hard and, like I said, it’s his moment. Let him live in it and then I’ll ruin it tomorrow when we’re watching film and I’ll tell him what he messed up on. … Give OG his flowers tonight, man.”
Marc J. Spears: Raptors head coach Nick Nurse says he got the game-winning 3-pointer play from an old coach Hubie Brown DVD.
Josh Lewenberg: Nick Nurse, getting emotional talking about his team’s resilience and character, playing big minutes in a must-win game: “I’m not sure that that doesn’t rank with our gutsiest performances.”
Ben Golliver: Raptors’ Fred VanVleet on losing first two to Celtics: “With all due respect to Brooklyn, I don’t think that got us ready to play at the level we needed to be ready for for Game 1 (vs. Boston). … Nobody was happy. People were pissed off. The mood wasn’t great.”
On some off-days during the Celtics’ run in the NBA bubble, Tatum will receive a call from Irving. “Ky is like my big brother,” Tatum tells The Athletic. “We still talk to this day, and we’ve talked a few times this playoffs. He always encourages me to be special. Having that relationship with him and having somebody like him in my ear at a young age, it means a lot. “You can steal from a lot of different guys — Ky, Kobe (Bryant) — but you have to do it your own way. I’m one of the youngest guys on this team but I know the role I have. I know how these guys view me and they value what I have to say. I want the best for everybody and I just want to win. I’ve been more outspoken this year.”
“Sort of Giannis being this private superstar: someone close to him told me… I’m like ‘Yeah, Giannis, it’s his nature to be private. He’s a little more Duncan-y in his approach to superstardom,” said Kevin Arnovitz on The Lowe Post podcast. “And they’re like ‘Yeah, that’s not really it.’ “And I said ‘What is it?’ “They’re like ‘He finds it unseemly to preen as the face of the league before you win a championship. Like it would be unconscionable for him to do that because it just is so not in his nature the idea that anybody would preen before they won a title.’ “That’s the one thing the Bucks have going for them. He’s insanely hard on himself. And it might not be in his nature to blame an organization for falling short of potential. But who the hell knows, Zach?”
Ohm Youngmisuk: Kawhi Leonard has 29 points entering the fourth. He joins Michael Jordan (1987-88) as the only players since the merger (1976-77) to score at least 29 in each of his team’s first 7 postseason games according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Jovan Buha: Kawhi Leonard’s 15 straight playoff games with at least 20 points is the longest active streak in the NBA, per the Clippers.
Tomer Azarly: Paul George and the Clippers made sure to specify that the ice on PG’s shoulders is a ‘traditional’ routine and there’s ‘no reason to be alarmed here.’ PG laughs and says ‘never.’
Ric Bucher: DPOY and 3x All-Defense first teamer Draymond Green just eviscerated Jokic’s defense, not just for this game but the entire season. Capper: “…and it’s not much to do with his athleticism.” Basically: He ain’t trying. #nowordsmincednoliestold
Ja Morant: Ja Morant: “I want to figure out who was that person who didn’t pick me first. I want to shoot a direct message to them and thank them for motivating me even more … If anybody know who that is, let me know.”
James Herbert: Q: Ja, is your dad still going to make you jump on tires now that you’re Rookie of the Year? Have you graduated from that workout? “I don’t ever think I’ll graduate from that workout right there. He actually ordered some more, so it’s not looking good for graduating at all.”
“One of the things I had the fortune of is coaching a lot of big guys, especially when they were really young,” Brian Shaw said last week. “Kai is young, and a lot of times when you grow that fast in such a young age, it takes a little bit more time to get your body and your strength and get a foundation to catch up with you.” Sotto says he models himself after Tim Duncan and when he was asked what team in the playoffs he’d like to join if he could, he first told me, “I want to say the Spurs, but the Spurs are not in the playoffs anymore.” Sounds like he’d like to be coached by Duncan’s coach. Ya never know.
“I had no idea until yesterday afternoon and he called me just out of courtesy since he technically worked for us,” Steve Kerr said Thursday morning, about an hour after the Nash hire was announced. “He didn’t need to ask permission, obviously, but he just respectfully called me. And I think (Brooklyn GM) Sean Marks called Bob (Myers) last night, so he gave us the heads up. But I didn’t see it coming.
“Yeah, he’ll be fine,” Kerr told The Athletic’s Tim Kawikami on Thursday. “He knows the drill. He’s been in the league forever and he knows the game as well as anybody and he understands people. And I think he’s very wise, so he’ll hire a good staff. And everything that he needs to learn, he’ll learn quickly. It’ll happen so quickly for him just to get the rhythm and the feel and I’m sure he’ll hire a great staff to help him along.”
“I like it,” an Eastern Conference general managertold HoopsHype. “I am not sure if Kyrie will respect Nash as a coach, but I think it’s a great hire. I think Steve displays a lot of the attributes, which are important to building a winning culture. He has a great basketball IQ. He’s been around Kerr the past couple of years, and he’ll assemble a great staff. Bird had never coached, and he was one of the best coaches the Pacers ever had. Larry created a winning culture, which resonated with the team.”
“I love his leadership qualities that make up for the fact he’s never been a head coach,” an Eastern Conferencescout told HoopsHype. “He has all the intangibles, as well as the initial support of Kyrie and KD, to be successful. There will be an obvious learning curve, but I think he will do well.”
“It’s ridiculous,” one Western Conference coachtold HoopsHype. “It’s just nearly impossible to be prepared without any coaching experience, especially for a team with championship expectations. They’ve got a two-year window. Lue was the obvious choice for me. They may prove me wrong, but I wouldn’t have done it myself. Just surprised to see a total unknown when you’ve got that short of a window.”
Spencer Dinwiddie: Just to expand upon this since I was having a little fun. I love the Steve Nash hire. So much of coaching at this level is being a psychologist I think Caris is the third star so that’d mean 4 rockstars in the building Further roster construction will be interesting.
Marc J. Spears: Former Utah Jazz assistant coach Johnnie Bryant has officially signed a contract to be an associate head coach with the New York Knicks, @TheUndefeated has learned. Here is Bryant’s statement:
Houston’s narrow win delivered the largest NBA audience since Blazers-Lakers on January 31* (4.41M), comfortably topping the previous mark of 3.83 million for Lakers-Blazers Game 3 on ABC August 22. It also delivered the largest sports audience on cable since the NFL Draft in April, topping the Yankees-Nationals Major League Baseball opener in July (4.01M).
Viewership increased 17% over the comparable window of last year’s playoffs, Game 2 of a Blazers-Nuggets second round series on TNT (3.51M). Last year’s game aired exclusively on TNT, while this year’s game co-existed with RSN coverage in both Houston and Oklahoma City. The other first round Game 7 was less of a draw. Jazz-Nuggets averaged 3.39 million on ABC Tuesday night, down 24% from the comparable window on TNT last year (Celtics-Bucks: 4.45M) and ABC’s least-watched Game 7 since Bucks-Hawks on a Sunday afternoon in 2010 (3.06M). It also delivered the second-smallest primetime playoff audience ever on ABC, ahead of Celtics-Pacers Game 3 on a Friday last year (2.72M).
Tim Reynolds: Since the start of the summer (June 20), NBA games have represented 45 of the 50 most-viewed sports programs among Men 18-49. NBA games represent 42 of the 50 most-viewed sports programs among Adults 18-49.
The Charlotte Hornets have fired radio broadcaster John Focke, the team announced in a press release on Thursday. Focke tweeted the N-word during a Utah Jazz-Denver Nuggets game and was suspended, but now the Hornets are completely relieving him of his duties.