Hawks targeting centers for trade

A dejected John Beilein made the lonely stroll from the home locker room to the podium for his postgame press conference. But only because the NBA requires it. If he had his wish, Beilein would’ve immediately bolted for his downtown residence, seeking refuge with a stiff drink. Who knows if that even would’ve helped after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest trainwreck. “I asked (Cavaliers director of communications) B.J. (Evans) if I had to come in here and he said, yeah, I do,” Beilein said. “I asked him if I could plead the fifth, no witnesses could be called to this game. That tells you a little bit how I feel.”