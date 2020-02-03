USA Today Sports

Hawks targeting centers for trade

1 hour ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Atlanta has been interested in acquiring a starting level center, and have talked with Houston on Capela and Oklahoma City on Steven Adams, league sources said. Atlanta’s talks with Detroit on center Andre Drummond lost momentum in recent weeks.

Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 108 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
February 3, 2020 | 12:51 am UTC Update
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James will be featured in a Super Bowl ad for GMC today, introducing the HUMMER EV, the electric version of the car he drove in high school that caused so much controversy surrounding his eligibility.

3 hours ago via mcten

, Uncategorized

, ,

February 3, 2020 | 12:04 am UTC Update
There was a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday following the death of the basketball great, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash in California a week ago.

4 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

, Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Kobe Bryant Death
February 2, 2020 | 10:48 pm UTC Update
“It’s been a little unreal for me, it’s like I’m still waiting for them to call it fake news and that this is not real,” Horry said. “He was my friend, he was my teammate, and I’m sorry to see him go, but I’m more sorry to see those kids go because they were just starting their lives. It’s an overall tragic event and you hate it happened, but hopefully it’ll make people around the world understand that tomorrow’s not promised. … Blood is blood, family is family, appreciate it.”
5 hours ago via Alex Byington For the Eagle @ Dothan Eagle

Uncategorized

,

February 2, 2020 | 10:26 pm UTC Update
February 2, 2020 | 9:45 pm UTC Update
February 2, 2020 | 9:27 pm UTC Update
It’s therefore important to know how Hayward will deal with his decision. He has $34,187,085 on his deal for next season, but can sever the contract and become an unrestricted free agent again. So what’s up, Gord? “I haven’t thought about it at all,” he said. “I haven’t thought about it at all.” At all? “Nope,” Hayward said. “I’ve never done that.”
6 hours ago via Steve Bulpett @ Boston Herald

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Gordon Hayward Free Agency
February 2, 2020 | 7:00 pm UTC Update
February 2, 2020 | 5:21 pm UTC Update
A dejected John Beilein made the lonely stroll from the home locker room to the podium for his postgame press conference. But only because the NBA requires it. If he had his wish, Beilein would’ve immediately bolted for his downtown residence, seeking refuge with a stiff drink. Who knows if that even would’ve helped after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest trainwreck. “I asked (Cavaliers director of communications) B.J. (Evans) if I had to come in here and he said, yeah, I do,” Beilein said. “I asked him if I could plead the fifth, no witnesses could be called to this game. That tells you a little bit how I feel.”
10 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Cleveland Cavaliers Turmoil?
For lottery-bound groups, this time of year is brutally tough because the primary decision-makers have to do what’s best long term. More than a few guys in that locker room sense the organization wanting to make a big shakeup, that the front office is “trying to trade Kevin and Tristan.” While it’s their job to block out any noise and focus solely on basketball, they are also human. On top of that, losing is really hard, especially home blowouts against lousy teams. There is such a thing as an acceptable loss in a rebuilding season. Saturday night, however, was not one.
10 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

Home