NBA rumors: Hawks to make John Collins available?

41 mins ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

January 16, 2022 | 5:46 am EST Update

Knicks badly want Jalen Brunson

The Mavericks still haven’t afforded former Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson a contract extension and he has made another leap this season. As The Post has reported multiple times, the Knicks have had Brunson on their radar. Brunson’s father is Rick Brunson — Leon Rose’s initial client when he started his sports agency business out of Cherry Hill, N.J. Thibodeau has had the elder Brunson on his staff for years before he rejoined the Knicks. With “T-Day’’ approaching in 3 ¹/2 weeks, the Mavericks are certainly capable of moving Brunson before the 2018 second-round pick becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Knicks already contacted the Mavericks sometime in the past about Brunson, an NBA source said. “They want him bad,’’ the NBA source said.
41 mins ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

The veteran center made his decision after a successful journey in the NBA, where he spent 13 seasons. Gasol confessed in an interview with Marca that he does not miss it yet. “The door was not closed. If I had liked to continue there, I would be there now. It was not my priority. I am not nostalgic. I do not usually miss things. I really enjoyed my time in the NBA”, explained Gasol.
41 mins ago via Miguel Lois Vidal @ BasketNews

After the Los Angeles Lakers’ 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the second-biggest defeat of LeBron James’ 19-year career, another franchise great weighed in with his disgust. “We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency,” Magic Johnson tweeted to his 5.1 million followers. “Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better.”
41 mins ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

Russell Westbrook: No reaction to Magic Johnson criticism

“I do not have a reaction,” said Westbrook, who scored 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting, an improvement from his recent shooting slump. “Everybody is entitled, in this world, to their opinion. Regardless of what that it is. You can either take it and run with it or you can take it and put it in one ear and out the other or you cannot respond to it.
41 mins ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

