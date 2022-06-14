There has been plenty of talk among league personnel that some combination of Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter and the No. 16 pick could be routed to Utah for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.
Sources have also indicated the Bulls are a team with interest in Gobert (and other centers on the market, including Knicks free agent Mitchell Robinson).
The Mavericks, again, know they must address their shortcomings on the front line, but sources indicate that their oft-reported interest in Gobert is somewhat overstated because of Gobert's offensive limitations and the offensive success they just had in the playoffs with a 5-out style that left the paint uncluttered.
Rudy Gobert: There's a lot of teams and a lot of people that would love for us to to break apart. They would love to get a Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell in their team and there's a lot of bigger markets who would love to get that and we are aware of that.
Multiple league sources mentioned Trey Lyles and his representatives are interested in a new destination for the 25-year-old forward and that the Spurs are also open to moving Rudy Gay in the final year of his contract.
According to a source in touch with the Heat, one reason the Heat jumped on the Trevor Ariza trade — instead of waiting until closer to the deadline to make a move — was because of an inability to agree on trade compensation for San Antonio’s Rudy Gay or Houston’s P.J. Tucker. The Spurs asked for more than what the Heat was willing to give for Gay, who was the preferred choice of some internally, the source said.
The reality is that the way the Jazz are built, they need both (Mitchell and Gobert). Otherwise, Utah essentially would have to start over. But, yes, whenever there is a distressed asset, it is safe to assume that Pat Riley and the Heat will be sniffing around. Both Gobert and Mitchell will be free agents in the 2021 offseason. But the divorce could come before that. So, if you're the Heat, do you move in advance? And for which? While Gobert is far more of a team component than Hassan Whiteside, would that prove limiting to Bam Adebayo? Mitchell, by contrast, would seem to work for any team.
If the Spurs are serious about the playoffs, trading big man LaMarcus Aldridge or wing DeMar DeRozan does not appear to be the goal, but it gets interesting when mentioning forward Rudy Gay’s name to league executives. The Spurs could be willing to part with Gay, who re-signed with the team last summer and is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds this season. “If they get a nice asset back, I think they would do something with Rudy Gay, but I think their asking price is too high,” said the league executive.
“Rudy still has something in his tank,” said an NBA scout, who added teams are not dying to help the Spurs as the franchise had dominated the league throughout Gregg Popovich’s tenure as head coach.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Gay is still part of the Clippers focus, too. Clippers plan to meet with Danilo Gallinari and Gay over next two days. twitter.com/wojespn/status…
Adrian Wojnarowski: Two teams in the West, the Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Watch both of those teams with Denver’s Wilson Chandler. Oklahoma City have been very much on pursuit of Rudy Gay before his season-ending injury. They’d love to get a versatile forward as would the Clippers. Both teams think that kind of a player gets them over the hump in the first round.
The bulk of the external trade interest Gay attracted came in the offseason, most notably from Oklahoma City, Miami and Portland, but sources say Sacramento has had opportunities to move Gay since the season began and chose to hold off, presumably in hopes of giving itself the best chance of snagging the West's No. 8 seed and thus bringing a halt to the league's second-longest playoff drought (10 seasons and counting). The Kings, though, just went 1-6 on a crucial homestand to fall to 10th in the West at 16-25 and Friday begin an eight-game road trip (yes, eight) in Memphis.
Given Gay's long-term unavailability and Sacramento's well-known hopes of convincing DeMarcus Cousins to sign for the long term, two wings have emerged as the most likely Kings to be dealt: Ben McLemore first and foremost, followed by Arron Afflalo.
The Clippers have areas of weakness, like backup forward, that they should address. They expressed interest in Gay prior to last year’s deadline (and had talks over the summer, too, according to a source), but they likely lack the tradable assets to find a deal. Their 2021 pick is the earliest first-rounder they can deal, and their most appealing young talents are rookie centers Brice Johnson, who hasn’t played this season due to injury, and Diamond Stone, an interior-focused relic of the past.
With the Kings looking at losing him in the offseason with no compensation, there have already been plenty of rumors about whether dealing Gay would be the right decision, regardless of the where the Kings are in the standings. The Kings have been reluctant to deal Gay for the sake of a deal. Also, even though the Kings have played well recently, only two of the four victories were against teams with winning records (Utah, Memphis).
Kings forward Rudy Gay continues to be the name most NBA insiders feel will be moved. Gay is battling some injuries, but it’s believed he’ll be moved before the trade deadline. Unfortunately for the Kings, he’s not expected to return a ton so Sacramento may hold on to him and his scoring until February.
Sam Amick: Tidbit on agent front that will have trade deadline ripple effect: can confirm Rudy Gay is changing agents, is no longer w/ Octagon Sports.
Gay still wants out. He says little, but he has not wavered. Cousins wants to stay and retains strong backing from principal owner Vivek Ranadive. And while Cousins again is among the league leaders in technicals and appears to be gaining weight, so far there have been no locker room outbursts directed at teammates or his head coach. Stats-wise, the seventh-year veteran is averaging career bests in points (27.8) and 3-point percentage (37.0), shooting 46.7 percent from the field and contributing 9.8 rebounds – a drop from 11.5 last year.
They acquired Oladipo with the idea of making him a sixth man -- the new Harden -- instead of jamming him alongside Westbrook into a starting five with zero proven above-average NBA 3-point shooters. They remain interested in bigger wings, including Rudy Gay, sources say, in part because such a player would slide everyone down to their intended spots: Oladipo to the bench, and Andre Roberson back to defending shooting guards.
As they wait for the youngsters, the Thunder will hunt incremental moves. They targeted Grant, and when Cameron Payne gets healthy, they might have enough to make a run at a Gay-level player; they can still trade the protected portion of the 2020 pick they flipped in the Grant deal, and they have about $7 million in cap room.
Thunder fan: If you were to make an educated guess on the thunders small forward plans. What do you think they will do? Stay with Roberson, trade Roberson since he wants to much, try to work grant into that spot, bring in someone else? Erik Horne: I'd say every avenue will be explored. Since we know the Thunder has at least had interest in Rudy Gay, you'd imagine that interest is still open if the right deal comes along. Either way, Roberson may not be the guy at SF, particularly since they didn't get that deal done. Doesn't mean he can't come back, but they clearly want to strengthen the position, be it through Grant or someone else.
The Thunder have been trying to find an athletic forward to complement their roster and pursued Grant as a short-term solution. Oklahoma City has maintained a strong interest in making a deal for Sacramento forward Rudy Gay, but the Grant deal allows the franchise to save money with the departure of Ilyasova’s $.8.4 million contract this season.
Spoelstra assured Dragic this week that a recent report suggesting Miami was actively discussing a deal to send him to Sacramento for Rudy Gay and Darren Collison was inaccurate. Yet one suspects this one is bound to keep coming up, partly because whispers persist that Gay would love to land in Miami ... but also because it's no secret Sacramento is on the hunt for a first-rate quarterback.
Joerger dismissed any Miami trade talk but added he understands the nature of pro sports. “It’s part of the business,” he said. “I don’t know who puts that stuff out there. What source? Pick a source. I’m not going to sit here and speculate.” Joerger added, “(Gay’s) a wonderful human being who’s grown as a player and a leader. He likes it here. We all want to win a little bit more. There’s going to be rumors. Guys in the last year of contracts, guys 6-8 who can do the things he does (on the court).”
Gay, who averaged 17.2 points last season, said last month that he was planning to decline his 2017-18 player option, so he can be a free agent on July 1. He also told the team he wouldn't mind a move out of Sacramento, which rekindled trade speculation that also popped up in July. "I wake up every day and get ready to play the next game," Gay told reporters Wednesday. "I'm with the Sacramento Kings. I prepare as if I'm going to be with the Sacramento Kings. I have no choice but to work for the Sacramento Kings. All the speculation is B.S. Really, it's out of my control. I'll come here and be with my teammates and act as if I'll be here all year.
"I hear it. I've been traded before. If I came here as if I didn't want to be here, I wouldn't help my teammates. That's a league thing. That's not just me. That's something you don't want a reputation for."
The Kings have maintained a consistent interest in Rubio for months, although it’s unclear whether Sacramento has the makings of a trade package that’ll appeal to the Timberwolves. Sacramento has been determined to find a young point guard to run its team. The Kings were seriously engaged with Oklahoma City on a Rudy Gay deal that would’ve included the Thunder’s second-year point guard, Cameron Payne, but those talks stalled after Payne broke his foot in September, league sources said.
Before he could slip out the door, Gay was asked about the latest gossip around the league regarding his future in Sacramento. “I’m in the same place I was earlier in the day, I’m in Sacramento,” Gay answered when asked about where he was at with the rumors. “It is what it is, man, it’s the NBA, it happens,” Gay added. “Rumors are going to happen and you’ve just got to go out there and play basketball.”
The Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat have discussed a trade of Rudy Gay and Darren Collison for Goran Dragic, league sources told Basketball Insiders.
“Sacramento has to trade Gay,” an Eastern Conference executive told Basketball Insiders. “He’s already informed them he doesn’t like it there. They can’t let him walk for nothing.” Gay can become an unrestricted free agent after this season since he has a $14,263,566 player option for next season. With that in mind, sources indicated that the Kings are ideally looking for a starting-caliber point guard in any trade proposal involving Gay.
At this time, Sacramento and Miami are kicking the tires on the potential trade. The trade, as it has been discussed, has various benefits for both teams should it ultimately happen.
The trade front is quiet now; everyone in the bloated middle is waiting to see how good they are before pivoting up or down. The Kings may be the best bet to act early, since Gay politely told them he would very much like to leave. Keep an eye on the Thunder among potential Gay suitors.
Q: Was it a trade request or did he simply say he wouldn't be re-signing next summer? How would you characterize that conversation? Vivek Ranadive: “He obviously - there is some unhappiness. And Vlade said, 'Hey look, we want to do what's right for the team and we're going to do what's right for the team.' But he's a great guy. He's a professional. It's his last year, and I'm sure he's going to go out there and do his best and we'll see. But I have confidence that Vlade and him and everyone else will work it out.”
What about Gay? “Rudy is a tremendous talent, he’s somebody that’s beautiful to watch the way he plays,” Divac said. “We think Rudy is a big part of this team to be successful, so we decide to go with him. If he decides to stay next year, that’s great. If he decides to leave, that’s fine. But we want to make sure we compete this year.”
Also keep Rudy Gay’s name in mind. He informed the Kings that he likely will opt out of his contract next summer, and a close associate said the Heat appeals to him. Gay has averaged 18.4 points per game in his career, with 750 three-pointers on 34.4 percent shooting.
Gay won’t be the most popular King when opening night rolls around. After quietly asking to be moved during the offseason, Gay made it clear last week that he will opt out of his contract next summer, although he did leave a small window to return to Sacramento. “Personally, I made the decision to opt out,” Gay said. “Whether I sign here, whether I play the rest of the season, whether I even start here, it’s really not up to me. But wherever I am, I’m going to play to the best of my ability and try and do what I can.”
Gay will opt out of his contract after this season and become an unrestricted free agent, fueling speculation the Kings will trade the forward to avoid losing him with no compensation. “I made the decision to opt out,” Gay said Monday during the team’s media day. “Whether I sign here, whether I’m here the rest of the season or whether I start here, it’s really not up to me. Wherever I am, I’m going play to the best of my ability.”
Gay said the dialogue between himself and general manager Vlade Divac has been good lately. “We’re talking, and everything is pretty much how it needs to be,” Gay said.
A decision about which point guards make the roster could be tied to a trade of Gay, the starting small forward the Kings unsuccessfully shopped during the offseason, according to multiple league sources. Gay told the team he will opt out of the final year of his contract after this season, forcing the Kings to continue pursuing a trade or risk losing him for nothing next summer.
Steve Kyler: Kings are not waiving Rudy Gay... They'll trade him at some point. Deadline for stretching current year has passed twitter.com/mechanixx/stat…
And the man is miserable. He has been moping around for the better part of two seasons. His decision to opt out of the final year (2017-18) of his contract comes as no surprise. It was Gay – in his familiar and typically polite way – encouraging the Kings to trade him, preferably to a contender, and sooner rather than later. He has no intention of re-signing with the team.
That’s the party line, but in reality the debate is over. Privately, the Kings acknowledge a deal is in the best interests of both parties. They have been and will continue to entertain offers for Gay, hoping he responds to his pending free agency with career-best performances that make him even more attractive to potential suitors.
But the good vibes ended in the opening months of last season, with Cousins repeatedly clashing with Karl and Rondo aligning with Cousins to turn the offense into a two-man show. Gay was troubled by the strain between the coaches and front office, losing faith in Karl’s ability to coach Cousins – with whom he is distant – and resenting the organization’s refusal to empower its head coach.
Forward Rudy Gay has told the Kings he will opt out of his contract after this season, meaning he probably will leave as an unrestricted free agent. In a text message, Gay said he will “play the waiting game” to see what happens next, but he said he is ready for this season. Telling the Kings he was opting out was a formality and not a surprise.
Gay was on the trading block this summer, according to multiple league sources. But his ability to opt out of his deal made it difficult for the Kings to acquire equal value in a trade. Opting out gives Gay, 30, the opportunity to join a playoff contender. It’s unlikely he would re-sign with the Kings, considering the instability that has plagued the franchise.
Forward Rudy Gay has informed Sacramento Kings management that he plans to use his 2017 player option to become an unrestricted free agent and considers himself unlikely to negotiate a new deal to return to the franchise, league sources told The Vertical. Gay’s pledge to the Kings’ ownership and front office that he’s strongly leaning against re-signing with Sacramento is a declaration that could increase pressure on the organization to trade Gay sooner rather than later.
So far, Sacramento has shown no inclination to move Gay without a substantial package in return, league sources told The Vertical. Several teams have engaged the Kings in trade talks, but teams say those conversations have yet to find traction. Some teams have been unclear with what exactly Sacramento wants in return, and others say the asking price is too unreasonable. Nevertheless, Sacramento hasn’t ruled out trading Gay, but the team wants to compete for the playoffs, and team officials believe there are few, if any, deals available that could offer them short-term value on Gay, sources said.
Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is determined to hold on to Gay, whom he considers a vital talent with All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins as the Kings move into a new arena this season. Ranadive has told associates that he believes he can change Gay’s mind this year and persuade him to stay, league sources said. Gay’s lack of faith in ownership’s ability to create a sustainable, winning environment has strongly influenced his decision-making process, league sources told The Vertical.
Uncertainty is a problem in any transaction in the NBA, but as things get closer to the trade deadline and teams fail to meet their objectives, obtaining a versatile small forward who more than likely opts out is a viable possibility. Word is the Kings do not want a ton in return for him, so this one seems like a matter of when rather than if.
There are a couple of impacting issues in place regarding a potential trade with the Kings. First, while Gay can get out of his contract after earning $13.3 million this season, he also holds a player option for $14.3 million in 2017-18. And that's the rub. After attempting to hold the line on negotiations beyond this year, it is unlikely the Heat would want to jump into such an amount beyond next season. In other words, the Heat likely would want Gay to agree to bypass his option year before any deal is made.
Now, if the Heat know/learn that Chris Bosh won't be able to play this season, and therefore potentially have to move Winslow to power forward, then the possibility of Gay could become somewhat more realistic. But even then, the Heat would have to send something close to Gay's $13.3 million salary back to the Kings, a figure than cannot include any player signed this offseason (such deals are prohibited until Dec. 15). Working with that math and those limitations, it is difficult to build any package at the moment that doesn't include Goran Dragic. Even if the Kings were interested in Josh McRoberts, his 2016-17 salary leaves you only at a $5.8 million starting point for a trade.
Casspi especially enjoyed spending time with Gay, the subject of trade rumors most of the summer. Gay has been Casspi’s teammate for two seasons since Casspi rejoined the Kings. “Having some quality time with Rudy and just talking about this upcoming season and the summer we’ve been through so far,” Casspi said. “And we got to work out there. We got some good pickups and had some great games. And he looks good, he looks healthy, he looks in shape, and I’m excited.”
If the Kings improve their camaraderie in the locker room, they would have a better chance to improve on the court. “That’s one value a lot of teams overlook a lot in the NBA,” Casspi said. “But if you look at at how they build and rebuild, you look at San Antonio and the Warriors, they don’t have bad locker room guys. And it comes to a point where everybody’s good, everybody can play. If I make Cuz (DeMarcus Cousins) better and Cuz can make Rudy better and Rudy can make Darren (Collison) better and we push one another, our locker room can push one another and have a healthy locker room, that goes a long way.”
The problem with trading Gay, who is owed $13.333 million this season, is that the Kings would have to take back some level of salary in the deal and find a team open to taking on Gay in what could be a one-year rental. The next hurdle is value. League sources say while there are teams that have expressed interest in Gay – most notably the Houston Rockets – getting anything of real value back on what could be a one-year rental at Gay’s price tag is hard math to make work.
There is a sense among league insiders that the Kings are not looking for a ton in return for Gay, so that may make finding a deal a little easier even with all the issues surrounding a deal.
According to an associate, the Heat is among teams that very much appeal to Sacramento forward Rudy Gay, who has been available in trades. But Miami likely lacks the tradable assets to acquire him if it wanted to and his $14.2 million player option for 2017-18 is worrisome. Players signed this month in free agency cannot be traded until Dec. 15.
This past Monday, Gay, 29, spoke with popular Sactown Royalty, a popular fan site hosted by SBNation, about his frustrations from last season and scratching his head about his future with the Kings. Following those comments, Gay told ABC10 on Thursday afternoon that he had since spoken with Divac. "I have talked to Vlade," Gay said from his Nike Skills Academy at Hardwood Palace in Rocklin. "I can't say since Monday stuff has changed, but I just feel like we have a little bit of time to start changing things."
"There's been things before that I've been unhappy about that I haven't been vocal about, so I can't see it on my side, but I do feel as though if there's nothing going to be happening, then they should vocalize that." Gay described his conversation with Divac as a positive one and said he appreciated that he would take his call. "At this point in my career I just want to be happy," said Gay. "I talked to Vlade and we're trying to make that happen."
Sean Cunningham: Was able to sit down with Rudy Gay this afternoon at his basketball camp to talk about a wide range of subjects. Will share later tonight. Since making comments on Monday about the Kings organization lacking stability, Rudy Gay has since met with Vlade Divac.
While Ranadivé stepped out for half time refreshments, Divac, wearing his Kings purple, stuck around to socialize with old friends and field a couple of questions about Cousins as well as small forward Rudy Gay. Divac played cat and mouse, initially saying that he hadn’t heard Gay’s comments. Once informed of what the veteran wing had told the media, Divac weighed in. “He has my number,” Divac told CSN California. “If I do something, I will call him. Obviously, if I didn’t call him, we didn’t do anything.”
When asked whether the Kings’ roster is set so far, the 7-footer kept his cards close to the vest. He is working the phones trying to do what’s best for his team and be it Gay or Kosta Koufos or Ben McLemore, Divac is looking for value in return, not a salary dump. “There’s always room to improve,” Divac said. “I’m happy for now, but down the road, we’re always trying to improve.”
Rudy Gay: No. I think people saw my disinterest, not disinterest, but I think people saw what went on this season and kind of went on that to say that I asked for a trade. I still feel like I had a lot more to give ... because of the structure of the team I wasn't able to give everything. So you never verbally told the team get me out of here? Rudy Gay: No. Personally, no I haven't.
You mentioned people are wondering if you are going to be here next season. I imagine you are like most of the guys in the league and try not to pay attention to that stuff, but do you pay attention to trade rumors and does it bother you? Rudy Gay: I mean it's been pretty loud as of late so it's hard not to pay attention to it. I think it just goes to, I don't know, I think there's always ways to do things and in this situation I don't think it's going about the right way. No matter what your intentions to do with your players, I would think the first thing you want to do is make sure people are happy with what you are doing. That hasn't been the case.
Rudy Gay: During the exit interview it was just how the season go, we should have done this, we should have done that. Those things weren't really discussed at that point. I think it's pretty obvious what situation is going on here. At this point in my career, I think I want some kind of consistency and we don't have that here, at all. If you had your ideal communication situation, what would you like to hear from the franchise? Rudy Gay: You don't want to hear things on the internet, on Twitter. You would like to hear it from out of the horse's mouth. Just be upfront with people, that's all you have to do.
At this point in your career, what are you looking for as a player? Rudy Gay: Stability. I feel like I still have a lot of years left. With stability, look at people like Jamal Crawford, look at people like Paul Pierce, a lot of people. When they have that stability and they know what their worth is for a team and what their job is for a team, how they can work on that and play for that team ...
That does not necessarily rule out a trade of Westbrook to Boston. But it makes it unlikely, at least until that contact is made, that the Celtics are now targeting him. The team has viewed this as a crucial summer, so their activity is expected. The Celtics are stocked with young players, have a raft of future picks available and have already signed big man Al Horford in free agency, as they hope to push closer to the Raptors and Cavaliers in the East. The likely target for the Celtics, according to front-office sources, is Clippers forward Blake Griffin. The Clippers have been weighing trading Griffin all season, and the possibility of a three-team package involving Sacramento sending Rudy Gay to the Clippers has emerged. The Celtics would give up some number of their upcoming draft picks, but opposing front-office members say they don't want to give up either Brooklyn pick Boston can own in the next two years.
James Ham: Continue to hear that the Kings have fielded multiple calls on Gay, Koufos and McLemore. Plenty of interest. Not giving them away for free.
Ailene Voisin: To clarify here: Rudy Gay has not officially asked for a trade, but he wants out. Kings know it. If he is still on roster in Sept., beware.
Ailene Voisin: Kings attempting to trade Rudy Gay (per his request), but adamant that they have no interest in Monta Ellis.
The Chicago Bulls, sources said, are among the teams that engaged with the Kings in exploratory discussions on Gay before the Bulls' big moves this week to sign Chicago native Dwyane Wade away from the Miami Heat as well as former All-Star guard Rajon Rondo.
Marc Stein: Kosta Koufos, Ben McLemore and, of course, Rudy Gay are three Sacramento Kings available via trade, according to league sources
The Kings are pursuing options for Gay, according to league sources. The market for Gay might take shape after Oklahoma City’s Kevin Durant decides where he will sign. Koufos is a solid center who could help a good team. The Kings were pleased with him last season, primarily as a backup, but the team loaded up on big men in the draft (Georgios Papagiannis and Skal Labissiere) and free agency (Tolliver).
Mike McGraw: Rudy Gay is a guy the #Bulls have been trying to get. But do they have any trade bait? - RT: Marc Stein: Sources maintain Rudy Gay, no matter what happens with Indy, is right there with Greg Monroe in terms of proven players available via trade.
The Kings also are considering trading small foward Rudy Gay, the sources said. Gay is due $13.3 million next season, a relative bargain with the increase in the salary cap.
Alex Kennedy: "The two guys I've heard the Kings are looking to move, or at least are open to moving, are Rudy Gay and Darren Collison. I've been told those guys want out. Rudy Gay specifically I think he wants out, that's what I've heard. So don't be surprised if Rudy Gay gets traded before the deadline. I think he's upset, I think he's open to being traded and he's pushing for that."
Chris Mannix on the Kings: "It doesn't seem like Sacramento is shopping DeMarcus Cousins. It does seem like they're shopping other guys. Rudy Gay? I've been told he's available. Ben McLemore? He's available. Marco Belinelli? He's available."
The Kings want value back for Rudy Gay (two years left on his contract at $27.5 million), but all trades must be made in the context of the long-term plan -- and with so much uncertainty in Sacramento, it's difficult to discern exactly what that is.