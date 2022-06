You mentioned people are wondering if you are going to be here next season. I imagine you are like most of the guys in the league and try not to pay attention to that stuff, but do you pay attention to trade rumors and does it bother you? Rudy Gay: I mean it's been pretty loud as of late so it's hard not to pay attention to it. I think it just goes to, I don't know, I think there's always ways to do things and in this situation I don't think it's going about the right way. No matter what your intentions to do with your players, I would think the first thing you want to do is make sure people are happy with what you are doing. That hasn't been the case.