NBA rumors: Hawks to sign Chaundee Brown to a two-way deal

4 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks are signing forward Chaundee Brown of NBA G League South Bay to a two-way NBA deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown averaged nearly 10 points on a hardship stint with the Hawks after beginning the season with the Lakers.

3 months ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hawks are planning to sign G/F Chaundee Brown to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to sign on Monday.
4 months ago via NotoriousOHM
4 months ago via jovanbuha
Lakers release Chaundee Brown
6 months ago via NBA.com
Lakers waive four players
8 months ago via ArashMarkazi

