Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks are signing forward Chaundee Brown of NBA G League South Bay to a two-way NBA deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown averaged nearly 10 points on a hardship stint with the Hawks after beginning the season with the Lakers.
More on Chaundee Brown Free Agency
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hawks are planning to sign G/F Chaundee Brown to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to sign on Monday.
Jovan Buha: The Lakers waived Chaundee Brown to create a two-way roster spot for Mason Jones, league sources tell @TheAthletic.
The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on Joel Ayayi, Chaundee Brown Jr., Cameron Oliver and Trevelin Queen, it was announced today.