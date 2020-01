Hawks to sign Paul Watson

It’ll be a different kind of battle for Whiteside Sunday night in Miami, as it will be just the second time in his career that he’s faced the Heat and the first time he’ll do so as a contributor. What’s more, he’s likely to hear a mix of responses from the fans who cheered and sometimes jeered his exploits during his time with the Heat. “I’m expecting the standard “you’re not on our team no more” boos, the away boos,” said Whiteside. “But I expect some cheers, too, because it was a lot of great memories here. From my first playoff appearance, being the third seed, going into the second round of the playoffs to getting injured in the second round of the playoffs to all of the different times that we went through. It was a lot of ups and downs, but I expect both.”