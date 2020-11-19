Adrian Wojnarowski: Detroit is trading Khyri Thomas and Tony Snell to Atlanta for Dewayne Dedmon, sources tell ESPN.
Kevin Chouinard: Schlenk on Dedmon trade: “We are happy to welcome Dewayne back to Atlanta. In his time with us, he developed into a reliable outside shooter and strong interior defender. His veteran presence, competitiveness and vocal leadership will be invaluable to our locker room.”
Sean Cunningham: Kings coaches & players were unable to discuss yesterday's trade, since it was not yet official at the time we spoke to them this afternoon. Obviously Dewayne Dedmon was absent. Luke Walton and De'Aaron Fox very much happy to see Bogdan Bogdanovic still with the roster.
The Clippers have been aggressive, no surprise considering they have the $11.5 million Mo Harkless contract and a first round pick to deal. Considering if LA doesn’t trade the pick it can’t deal another one until we colonize Mars, there is some urgency in the LA front office to get a deal done. The Clippers have kicked the tires on Kevin Love and could grab disgruntled Kings center Dewayne Dedmon, but neither are preferred options. There is some interest in Tristan Thompson in LA’s front office, per sources, as LA’s coaching staff has fretted about the team’s rebounding, particularly when Ivica Zubac is off the floor. Wing depth is a consideration for the Clippers, with Robert Covington and Iguodala among the possibilities discussed.
The Hawks are among several teams expressing interest in Rockets center Clint Capela, according to sources. Houston has received several calls on Capela, but is said to be unlikely to move him barring an overwhelming offer. Conversely, several teams are monitoring Hawks big man John Collins and feeling out Atlanta’s asking price, sources said. Collins has so far been part of the Hawks’ young core along with All-Star guard Trae Young. But the Hawks’ need for a more natural center is known, and they have expressed interest in Capela, Sacramento’s Dewayne Dedmon and Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams, too.
Kings center Dewayne Dedmon’s days in Sacramento could be numbered as the Feb. 6 trade deadline draws near, but there might be a chance for the two sides to salvage their relationship. A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are open to reconciliation with Dedmon, who requested a trade in late December. The NBA fined Dedmon $50,000 after he went public with his trade demand in an interview with The Bee.
League sources have told The Bee the Kings would listen to offers for Dedmon, but they won’t agree to a deal unless it makes sense for the team.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kings continue to search for an avenue to unload center Dewayne Dedmon, who's in the first season of a three-year, $40M contract. Dedmon, fined for publicly requesting a trade, is averaging 13.8 minutes in 26 games.
Elsewhere in Sacramento, big man Dewayne Dedmon’s hopes of getting moved have yet to come to fruition. Sources say the Hawks are among the teams with interest, but Kings general manager Vlade Divac has thus far been setting the asking price too high for Atlanta’s liking.
James Ham: Continue to hear that Kings will listen on Dewayne Dedmon, but again, they aren't willing to take back anything that will hurt the flexibility of the team moving forward. Deal has to make sense.
Jason Anderson: Asked Luke Walton if he listed Dewayne Dedmon as inactive Thursday due to his trade request and if he would continue that. “No, it’s just my decision. I like to keep everyone engaged and ready, so it’s just my call. That doesn’t mean it’s permanent. That’s just what I decided.”
Jeff Zillgitt: NBA fines Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 for "public statements detrimental to the NBA and its teams." Dedmon made a public trade request (a no-no) telling 'The Sacramento Bee' “I would like to be traded."
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced it has fined Sacramento's Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 for making a public trade request -- same as Anthony Davis received last season while in New Orleans.
The NBA will investigate the comments of Sacramento Kings forward Dewayne Dedmon to determine if he should be fined for stating he “would like to be traded,” league sources told Yahoo Sports. “I would like to be traded,” Dedmon recently told The Sacramento Bee. “I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”
Publicly requesting a trade, whether by a player or his representatives, is a violation under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. The league frowns upon such requests, with commissioner Adam Silver saying in the past, “From the league’s standpoint, we disfavor trade demands.” Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was fined $50,000 last season when he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans after his agent, Rich Paul, publicly acknowledged that they requested a trade.
Kings center Dewayne Dedmon didn’t hold back while discussing his desire to get out of Sacramento less than six months after signing a three-year, $40 million contract with the Kings. Dedmon confirmed he wants to be traded in an interview with The Sacramento Bee before Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, saying he feels unappreciated and would prefer to play for a team that will utilize his unique skill set. “I would like to be traded,” Dedmon told The Bee, speaking publicly about his trade request for the first time. “I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”
The Kings are listening to offers and there appears to be a market for Dedmon’s services, but a league source told The Bee any deal would have to make sense for the team and its future.
When reminded the Kings made a big investment in him and there might be time to turn his season around, Dedmon indicated he feels it is too late to salvage a future for himself in Sacramento. “I appreciate it. I definitely appreciate it, but I want to be somewhere where I get to play,” Dedmon said. “That’s my biggest thing. I’m trying to play and I’ve been told I’m no longer in the rotation here, so there’s really nothing to wait on.”
Walton was asked before Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns how he would handle a player who has made it clear he wants to be traded. “He hasn’t made that clear to me,” Walton said. “It’s like I always say, ‘If it’s noise on the outside, leave it on the outside.’ If you have something and you want to bring it to me, I’ve got an open-door policy. We can talk about that, but as far as I know that’s outside news still. We’re focused on our group and what we need to do.”
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dewayne Dedmon wants out of Sacramento and “multiple teams are making offers to the franchise in anticipation of a deal prior to the February trade deadline.” NBC Sports California has confirmed through a league source that there indeed is a market for the 30-year-old center, but the deal has to make sense for the Kings if they are going to move the 7-footer. The team isn’t going to hamstring its future to move an unhappy player, but it also isn’t set on waiting around for the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
If Philadelphia chooses to upgrade the roster over the next nine days, pursuing both of those things to supplement its starters will be at the top of the agenda. Atlanta Hawks big man Dewayne Dedmon has drawn the 76ers' interest, sources tell ESPN. He would bring athleticism and defense, along with shooting.
The Hawks have engaged with teams on veteran players Kent Bazemore and Dewayne Dedmon, but also have discussed forward Taurean Prince, league sources said. In his third season, Prince is averaging 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds. Also worth monitoring: guard Tyler Dorsey.
An intriguing name that might: Dewayne Dedmon. The former Warrior, much improved from those days, is on the final year of a deal that pays him $6.3 million this season. He’s on an Atlanta team going nowhere that’ll be interested in losing games down the stretch. So he’s very available. But the Hawks will start by shopping him in trades. At a $6.3 million salary and still productive, it’s conceivable there’d be a willing buyer. But Atlanta was in a similar position last February with Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova. The Hawks weren’t able to get what they wanted for either. The deadline passed. Both were bought out, sent off to find teams of their choosing. Keep an eye on Dedmon in this scenario.
Atlanta has been reluctant to move Dedmon, who opted into the second season of his two-year, $14 million deal last summer, but teams are expected to inquire about the availability of the six-year 7-footer. For contending teams, Dedmon could hold strong value as a rim-protecting, active big man.
Presti’s options are limited, which makes it more probable that they’ll settle for something like Marco Belinelli and Dewayne Dedmon (or Ersan Ilyasova) from Atlanta. The Hawks haven’t had an easy time finding traction in deals for their many available players, according to league sources; the Thunder and the Pacers are two of the few intrigued teams.
The most coveted of the available Hawks has been center Dewayne Dedmon, who returned from an injury a month ago and has put up good numbers (10.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in 23.3 minutes) this year. Dedmon has a player option in his contract for next season and is expected to exercise it in search of a new deal. Ideally, the Hawks could fetch a late first-rounder for Dedmon. But first-round picks will be hard to come by on Thursday, and no one’s giving up a first-round pick for a few months of Dedmon, even as he has played better since returning. Still, the Bucks have expressed interest, sources told Sporting News, and though the Sixers are expected to make a push for help on the wing, there’s been some interest from Philadelphia, which will have four second-round picks in this year’s draft. Oklahoma City, too, is looking for wing help, but has interest in Dedmon for frontcourt depth.
Mark Deeks: GiveMeSport has learned that the Atlanta Hawks are trying to trade Dewayne Dedmon. While it appears to not have been reported prior, it nonetheless will (or should) come as no surprise to Hawks fans to know that. After all, why wouldn’t they be trying to trade him?
Dedmon was signed last summer to a two-year, $12.3 million contract, having played the previous season with the San Antonio Spurs. That season had ended anticlimactically, being benched by the time the playoffs came despite having played his way into the starting role over the season prior. Nevertheless, with averages of 5.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game, with a 16.0 PER and 1.5 win shares, Dedmon had otherwise played well and thus opted out of his contract with the Spurs (and his very small player option amount of $3,028,410) in order to try and get a bigger one.
November 20, 2020 | 12:09 am EST Update
Rockets give up on keeping James Harden
The Houston Rockets have come to the realization that James Harden would like to move on from franchise and his mind is made up, but they are not preparing to rush into a trade to his preferred destination. Houston previously has said they are “willing to get uncomfortable” with the Harden situation. “The sense I get from the Rockets is that their ambition, their goal, their hope is no longer about salvaging the relationship with James Harden and kind of getting him on board,” said Tim MacMahon on the Brian Windhorst Podcast. “There’s a realization, you know, his mind is made up. He wants out and there is a determination to say ‘Okay, we get it. This happens in the NBA, but just because James Harden wants out doesn’t mean he gets to dictate where and for what [he’s traded].
MacMahon also reported what the Rockets are seeking for Harden. “A package for Harden, and listen, this thing has accelerated a lot faster than I anticipated it would. These things are all fluid. We understand that. What the Rockets are saying is ‘We need a young franchise cornerstone type of player and a Jrue Holiday-like package of picks. That’s where conversations have to start.’ And do you see a young franchise cornerstone caliber player on the Nets? Do you consider Caris LeVert either young or a franchise cornerstone?”
According to league sources, the top free-agent point guard on the market, Fred VanVleet, probably will re-sign with the Raptors. The Knicks have interest, but would rather not be used by VanVleet to get a better offer from the Raptors and don’t want to give out a maximum contract.
Knicks intrigued by Gordon Hayward
Though he is 30 and hasn’t regained his 2017 All-Star form, the Knicks are intrigued by the 6-foot-7 Hayward for the right price, according to sources.
Bogdan Bogdanovic thinks he can get better deal
Bogdan Bogdanovic believes he can get a four-year offer for more than what the Milwaukee Bucks can do in a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings. “The word on the street, I always have to be careful of this because I get in trouble, the word on the street is he thinks he can get an offer, or there’s belief that there’s offers out there that average $18 million per year,” said Brian Windhorst. “Somewhere in the four-year, $72 million range. That, I think a lot of people think would come from Atlanta. I think the most Milwaukee can do is something closer to the $15 million to $16 million per year range. Over four years, that’s $8 million or $9 million, depending on where all the decimal points go. That’s not an insignificant amount of money.”
Mike Singer: Source says Paul Millsap will weigh his options at the start of free agency and will wait to see what market develops and then decide. Nothing settled or seemingly imminent. Nuggets are on record saying they’d like him to return.