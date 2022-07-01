Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN.
July 1, 2022 | 3:41 pm EDT Update
Jazz shipping Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves
Adrian Wojnarowski: Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN.
Malcolm Brogdon: I'm hoping I can help Celtics get over the hump and win a championship
Though Brogdon brings his experience running the Pacers and has his way of leading an organization, he says he just wants to fit into what makes the Celtics successful. “These guys are proven winners at a championship level,” Malcolm Brogdon said. “I’m hoping to be one of the pieces that can help them get over that hump and win a championship.”
“I’m excited, man,” Brogdon told The Athletic in a phone interview Friday. “We have a chance to win the championship, so I’m excited to join the family.”
But at this point, he’s already been a featured player on an NBA team and he’s already gotten the contract. Now his priority is just to be healthy and get a ring. “I’m looking to win a championship, that’s actually it,” Brogdon said. “In the past, I’ve worried about stats and numbers and all that. I’m going to Boston and not worrying about that.”
RJ Barrett extension to drag out?
The two players picked ahead of RJ Barrett in the 2019 draft — Ja Morant and Zion Williamson — both agreed to max contract extensions on the first day of eligibility Friday. Although negotiations can turn in an instant (or one offer), my sense on Barrett is that it’s going to be a longer process. There’s also no rush. The deadline to reach an extension is Oct. 17. If there’s no agreement, Barrett can become a restricted free agent in 2023. Barrett’s max extension would be five years and roughly $185 million.
July 1, 2022 | 3:19 pm EDT Update
Anthony Slater: Kevon Looney is returning to the Warriors on a three-year, $25.5 million deal, per sources. @Adrian Wojnarowski first. Additional details: First year of deal starts around $7 million. Third year of deal has a partial guarantee of $3 million.
Tom Orsborn: Dejounte on Spurs at his introductory presser in Atlanta: “They didn’t want to see me waste years rebuilding and stuff. They want to see me win and the best for Dejounte, and I thank them for that a lot. That’s what makes our relationship special and family forever.””