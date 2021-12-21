USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks: Two more players in COVID protocols

Sarah K. Spencer: The Hawks have two additional players entering into health and safety protocols, per source. Trae Young is still in protocols. Three Hawks Tier 1 personnel/staff entering into protocols as well. Practice was cancelled today.

December 21, 2021 | 7:29 pm EST Update
December 21, 2021 | 6:45 pm EST Update
