Hawks waive Nene

So, Nance took about a week off. And that changed everything. “I think it was a much-needed mental break as well because I got into a little bit of a lull before that,” Nance told cleveland.com following Wednesday’s 109-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. “It was a little bit of a mental reset. This season has definitely worn on all of us and for me I just needed to refocus and get back to being myself . “Obviously, this is more of the player that I came into this season ready and expecting to be and sometimes plans change that. But now I’m really starting to find a rhythm and figure out when to and when not to be aggressive. I would rather have the wins, but very excited about the way I’ve been playing. I’m just glad to have found focus again.”