Hawks waive Nene

February 6, 2020 | 11:24 am EST Update
All-Star point guard John Wall sat down with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller for an upcoming episode of Wizards Talk, and he says he wants to play with the Latvian Laser. Miller asked Wall who has impressed him the most this season during the time he has sat out and watched while recovering from a ruptured left Achilles. “Bertans. I knew he could shoot the ball being with the Spurs, but I never knew he could shoot the ball that well. I think it’s very amazing if I get the opportunity to have him and Brad on both ends at one time,” Wall said.
3 mins ago via Chase Hughes @ NBC Sports

February 6, 2020 | 11:13 am EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 11:06 am EST Update
Do you think Denzel Valentine is going anywhere before trade deadline? – Brian H. I think the chances were greater before all the injuries. That said, he’s clearly not in the team’s long-term plans. So if the right deal presents itself, management would move off him as quickly as Jim Boylen has. The 76ers made moves late Wednesday to address shooting, so that possible destination is likely out. Time is growing short.
21 mins ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

The Nets, he said, were always at the top of his list. When Barnes asked did you ever consider anywhere other that Brooklyn, KD made it clear the Nets were the favorite from early on. “Not really. I looked at the Clippers. I took a peek at the Knicks through my due diligence but I really wanted to play for the black and white,” Durant said. “I liked the brand. Brooklyn was an up-and-coming city that needed some new flair. new basketball injection. Because being in Oklahome City, I knew what that was like, having a new franchise around. I was excited about hopefully doing something like that again in Brooklyn with a new team.”
21 mins ago via Net Income, Billy Reinhardt @ NetsDaily

The pairing with Irving played a big role, he noted. “Playing with Kyrie Irving who’s from Jersey and got that tie with the Jersey side of things. We could bring them home,” he said. “We could bring in so many fans. So we had a solid thing going. You know what I’m sayin? “We had Sean Marks, who’s a young GM, who’s up-and-coming, a young team that has some, a little bit of experience in the playoffs. It all worked out. And then having a couple of trainers and coaches who I worked with in Oklahoma City, worked with during my time in the league felt like they migrated to the Nets and you know it felt like it was perfect.”
21 mins ago via Net Income, Billy Reinhardt @ NetsDaily

On the eve of today’s NBA Trade Deadline, the Dallas Mavericks lost a home game to the Memphis Grizzlies in what coach Rick Carlisle called “crappy” fashion. … and was asked if the deadline impacted his team’s psyche. “The trade deadline,” Rick said, “doesn’t help anything. Two guys were traded tonight for Memphis, but that might have been a liberating thing for them. … I don’t expect anything to happen. That is just my personal opinion. But there is no excuse for those kinds of things. When you play in the NBA, you sign up to possibly be traded.”
21 mins ago via Mike Fisher @ Sports Illustrated

February 6, 2020 | 10:49 am EST Update
The second one went off after, when an exasperated Towns laid bare his feelings about the team’s struggles and losing his close friend Robert Covington in a trade late on Tuesday night. “I’ve been losing for a long time,” Towns said. “I’m not trying to do that shit anymore. So every possession means a lot. You obviously see my patience running low with a lot of things. There’s no excuses. We gotta get it done.”
38 mins ago via Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic

He has received considerable criticism for his struggles on defense for much of his career. But to see him not hustling to get back into the fray on the offensive end and not attacking Damian Jones and John Collins in the half court was something entirely different. Through all of the ups and downs in a Timberwolves uniform, rarely has it been a question if Towns is playing hard. Maybe he hasn’t executed the game plan properly. Maybe there were some physical shortcomings that prevented him from doing everything he wanted to do. Maybe his teammates were missing assignments or bricking shots that led to Wolves losses. But he always went hard.
38 mins ago via Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic

February 6, 2020 | 10:24 am EST Update

Knicks inquired about Aaron Holiday

While the Knicks have been focused on acquiring D’Angelo Russell as they eye point guards before Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline, the Knicks also at some point made an inquiry into Pacers playmaker Aaron Holiday, the younger brother of Jrue and Justin. Holiday, 23, is in his second season. After a modest rookie year, he’s played in 47 games, made 19 starts and in 23 minutes per game is averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 assists.
1 hour ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

February 6, 2020 | 10:03 am EST Update
Fall has played in six games with the Celtics, averaging 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds on 75 percent shooting in short those stints. His per-36 numbers are a sight to behold, but we’ll save that for another day. Fall has taken strides in a variety of areas since the summer, which is promising for Boston considering his unique size. “Tacko’s a different player. It’s unique when you’re trying to come up with a player development plan for Tacko. There’s not many guys to compare him to,” Barlow said. “You can look at guys like Boban (Marjanovic), Rudy Gobert to an extent, but even then Tacko is still six, eight inches standing reach longer than them. He’s done a really good job in the pick-and-roll. I think he’s shown that he’s more mobile than people might have thought.”
1 hour ago via Chris Grenham @ Forbes.com

February 6, 2020 | 9:16 am EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 8:54 am EST Update
First and foremost, NBC Sports California has learned through a league source that Bogdan Bogdanovic will remain a King through the deadline and enter the summer as a restricted free agent, where the team is likely to match any offer. The Kings saved a minimum of $6.8 million for next season in dealing Dedmon for Jabari Parker and Alex Len. Parker has a player option at $6.5 million and Len is an unrestricted free agent. If Parker opts out of his deal, the Kings’ savings hits $13.3 million for next year.
3 hours ago via James Ham @ NBC Sports

Dime: Kevin Durant on his decision to leave OKC for the Warriors: “It didn’t matter if we had won or lost the series. I wanted to play there and live in the bay.” (via allthesmoke/IG)

3 hours ago via Twitter

Chris Montano: KD named Russ, Steph & Klay as the greatest teammates he’s ever played with. On Steph: “I know for a fact that no PG wants to guard him. He’s trying to destroy you when he’s scoring.” On Klay: “Klay got the dog, he’s an authentic dog.”

3 hours ago via Twitter

February 6, 2020 | 6:07 am EST Update
Iguodala told The Undefeated from a practice gym at St. Mary’s College on Wednesday night that he expected to take a physical with the Heat in Sacramento on Friday, but is uncertain when he will make his debut. The 15-year veteran never played for the Grizzlies after being traded from the Golden State Warriors last offseason for a 2024 first-round pick. Instead, he sat out the first three months of the season – a decision that has drawn criticism from Grizzlies players, namely Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.
5 hours ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

“My wife is always 100 percent honest with me,” Iguodala said. “I try to play everything cool. She was like, ‘Are you excited?’ I was like,‘No, I’m cool.’ But she knows me best. I’m excited. I’m looking forward to it. I want to be smart and not go out there and try to prove anything. You turn 36 and everyone thinks your game is fading away. But that IQ doesn’t show up in analytics. So, I have to make sure that I keep making the same winning plays and be patient. I’ll be ready to go.”
5 hours ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

For the most part, he’s incapable of dishonesty, and that part of his character almost comes at a fault. In his younger days with the Utah Jazz, when he didn’t have as much seniority, that rubbed a few of his teammates the wrong way. These days, he’s an All-Star, All-NBA talent and the longest-tenured member in the locker room. He’s earned the right to be critical. “Right now, I feel like we don’t have the mentality of a very good team,” is how Gobert put the current state of the Jazz.
5 hours ago via Tony Jones @ The Athletic

So, Nance took about a week off. And that changed everything. “I think it was a much-needed mental break as well because I got into a little bit of a lull before that,” Nance told cleveland.com following Wednesday’s 109-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. “It was a little bit of a mental reset. This season has definitely worn on all of us and for me I just needed to refocus and get back to being myself. “Obviously, this is more of the player that I came into this season ready and expecting to be and sometimes plans change that. But now I’m really starting to find a rhythm and figure out when to and when not to be aggressive. I would rather have the wins, but very excited about the way I’ve been playing. I’m just glad to have found focus again.”
5 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

February 6, 2020 | 2:34 am EST Update
