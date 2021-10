The 23-year-old averaged 3.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per game over 17 games for the Kings this season. He has potential as a 3-and-D wing, but he might need more time at the G League level to refine his game. According to a league source, the Kings intend to sign another player in the coming days, although those details are still to be determined. Step one in the process was to open a roster spot.