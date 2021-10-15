Shams Charania: The Spurs have claimed former Kings and Rockets forward DaQuan Jeffries off free agency waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Cayleigh Griffin: Per Rockets PR, the Houston Rockets have waived guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries; he appeared in 13 games with three starts as a Rocket, averaging 4.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 20.1 minutes per game.
Alykhan Bijani: The Houston #Rockets are waiving DaQuan Jeffries, sources tell me and @Kelly Iko
The Sacramento Kings have waived guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries, according to General Manager Monte McNair.
Following the Kings’ disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento is set to make a roster move. An NBA source confirmed to NBC Sports California that the Kings intend to waive second-year guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries. After missing the first 24 games of the season with an ankle injury, Jeffries earned a spot in the rotation. But over his last 11 games, Jeffries has played a total of 28 minutes, including seven games where he didn’t step on the floor.
The 23-year-old averaged 3.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per game over 17 games for the Kings this season. He has potential as a 3-and-D wing, but he might need more time at the G League level to refine his game. According to a league source, the Kings intend to sign another player in the coming days, although those details are still to be determined. Step one in the process was to open a roster spot.
Sean Cunningham: DaQuan Jeffries has been released by the Kings tonight, according to sources...@James_HamNBCS first.
James Ham: According to source, Jeffries contract is one-year guaranteed deal with a team option for year two. It is with the Kings, not a two-way. Big step up for Jeffries who played very well in the bubble.
Shams Charania: Free agent DaQuan Jeffries has agreed to a two-year, $3M deal to return to the Sacramento Kings, agents Erik Kabe and Bill Duffy of BDA Sports tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
The Sacramento Kings made a series of moves today, according to General Manager Vlade Divac, as Sacramento exercised the Standard NBA Contract Conversion Option on forward Wenyen Gabriel and claimed guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries off waivers. Sacramento then exercised the two-way player conversion option on Jeffries and waived forward Tyler Lydon.
Shams Charania: Sources: The Sacramento Kings have claimed DaQuan Jeffries off free agency waivers. The undrafted F out of Tulsa was waived by Orlando on Saturday.
Roy Parry: The Magic have waived B.J. Johnson, Vic Law, DaQuan Jeffries, Isaac Humphries and Jon Davis, the team has announced. The moves put the Magic roster at 15, including two-way players Josh Magette and Amile Jefferson.
Roy Parry: President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said the Magic were high on DaQuan Jeffries before and after the draft, and it's easy to see why.
Josh Robbins: The Magic have signed DaQuan Jeffries and Vic Law to Exhibit 10 contracts. In addition, Amile Jefferson has signed his two-way contract with the Magic.
David Baumann: Source: Daquan Jeffries (@daquan_jeffries) recently turned down a two-way offer from @Orlando Magic, however, it is expected that he will compete for a Magic roster spot in camp. Team impressed with his versatility and Summer League performance. #PureMagic
October 15, 2021 | 8:05 pm EDT Update
Paul Garcia: Coach Pop says he expects Tre Jones to be available for next week’s season opener. He’s not sure how he’ll fit in the rotation though.