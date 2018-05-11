Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are waiving forward Tyler Cavanaugh today, league sources tell ESPN. Circumstances of an early option date, ankle injury and coaching change will make him a free agent.
Hawks waive Tyler Cavanaugh
Michael Cunningham: Source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski report Hawks to waive Tyler Cavanaugh. He’s due $450k on Tues.
Bobby Marks: The Tyler Cavanaugh contract would have been guaranteed for $450K (out of $1.4M) if he was not waived by May 15. Not including their four draft picks in June, Atlanta now has 12 players under contract, including 3 on non-guaranteed contracts.
Derek Bodner: Brett Brown: “I think another high level free-agent is required [to win a championship]. I think we have the ability to attract one.” #sixers
Kyle Neubeck: Colangelo says the most likely overseas player to join them next season will be Jonah Bolden, and that some of those discussions are in the works at the current moment
Kyle Neubeck: “I want him getting back his mojo,” Brown says of Fultz’s summer. “I want him playing basketball again in a competitive environment.” Mentions he personally wants him to play Summer League.