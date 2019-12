Hawks waive Tyrone Wallace

Brown has also tried to keep a personal consistency within his job, even as the Sixers have gone from a “trust the process” team that bottomed out at 10 wins to one of the teams high in the mix to win the Eastern Conference. “I can look at you in the eye and tell you I haven’t changed my mood,” he said. “My mindset, what I do, how I try to do my job really hasn’t changed. It doesn’t make me numb to what really goes on in relation to ‘we used to be this, and now we’re that.’ And I’m very serious when I tell you this, like this is why we did it. This is why we went through what we went through to try to arrive at a point like we have now, where you are considered amongst royalty in the NBA and in the East, and you’re trying to win a championship.”