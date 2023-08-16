As The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov reported in May, the NBA seems likely to no longer constrain itself to mostly linear television in its national and local broadcasts, or to just ESPN, ABC and TNT. Vorkunov reported the exclusive negotiating window with incumbents Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery begins March 9, 2024, and is open for 45 days. After that, the league can test the market if there is no deal. There is an expectation that NBC Sports along with streamers Apple and Amazon will be interested in talking with the league. Magnus said the NBA Finals were a “must-have” for ESPN in any NBA deal. “I’m sure there’s little things, pieces of it, that could be changed or altered throughout the process,” Magnus said.
“But we hope to come out of it with a package that looks pretty similar to what we have now. We hope that’s a relationship that goes on for many, many years.”