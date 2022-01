Through it all, Johnson said he never got depressed, kept working and relied on his faith in God. “Even during the worst days, I’m still so blessed,” Johnson said. “Who would’ve known that this would’ve been my job for so long? I met so many awesome people with basketball. I can’t take it as all negative. “This is the best s— that’s ever [been] in my life. [This is] some positive s—. Obviously, it’s not going as the way I had planned, but I never went back home like, ‘Hey, F this, I don’t really want to do this anymore.’ The fact is through this, I was still getting paid to work out and play basketball on a daily basis.”