NBA rumors: Hawks won't sell low on John Collins trade

2 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
The Hawks have held firm Atlanta won’t just trade John Collins for the sake of trading him, sources said, and will only part with the 25-year-old forward in a deal that brings back equal value. Collins is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract, with that final year a player option for the 2025-26 campaign.

, Top Rumors

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 7, 2023 | 2:50 pm EST Update

Kevin Durant was upset when Irving asked for trade, but unclear if he was upset with Nets or Irving

“This is biggest question in the NBA right now that people on opposing teams are trying to find out,” said Brian Windhorst on Sports Center on Monday evening about Durant’s mindset. “I’ve talked to agents who have been trying to reach out to Kevin Durant, reach out to his representation, and haven’t been hearing back. It’s a struggle. “I’ve been told that Kevin was upset when Kyrie asked for a trade. But the question I don’t have the answer to, and I’m not going to try to get in Kevin’s head, was he upset at the Nets or was he upset at Kyrie?”
3 mins ago via RealGM

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Nets, Kevin Durant having ongoing discussions on direction of franchise, Brooklyn not planning on trading him

3 mins ago via wojespn

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

“The interesting thing right now is that some of the teams that the Nets might be going to to potentially help bring in pieces to try to keep Durant satisfied, potentially could be Durant suitors whether he wants to come to the market again in the next three days, or wants to come to the market in July. “The question teams are asking themselves is ‘why should we maybe help the Nets now and do a deal if that could help them keep Durant?'”
3 mins ago via RealGM

, Uncategorized

, ,

Nuggets, Pistons have held talks with Knicks on Cam Reddish trade

3 mins ago via SportsNet New York

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Home