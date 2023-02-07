The Hawks have held firm Atlanta won’t just trade John Collins for the sake of trading him, sources said, and will only part with the 25-year-old forward in a deal that brings back equal value. Collins is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract, with that final year a player option for the 2025-26 campaign.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 7, 2023 | 2:50 pm EST Update
Kevin Durant was upset when Irving asked for trade, but unclear if he was upset with Nets or Irving
“This is biggest question in the NBA right now that people on opposing teams are trying to find out,” said Brian Windhorst on Sports Center on Monday evening about Durant’s mindset. “I’ve talked to agents who have been trying to reach out to Kevin Durant, reach out to his representation, and haven’t been hearing back. It’s a struggle. “I’ve been told that Kevin was upset when Kyrie asked for a trade. But the question I don’t have the answer to, and I’m not going to try to get in Kevin’s head, was he upset at the Nets or was he upset at Kyrie?”
Nets, Kevin Durant having ongoing discussions on direction of franchise, Brooklyn not planning on trading him
Adrian Wojnarowski: In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell ESPN.
“The interesting thing right now is that some of the teams that the Nets might be going to to potentially help bring in pieces to try to keep Durant satisfied, potentially could be Durant suitors whether he wants to come to the market again in the next three days, or wants to come to the market in July. “The question teams are asking themselves is ‘why should we maybe help the Nets now and do a deal if that could help them keep Durant?'”
Nuggets, Pistons have held talks with Knicks on Cam Reddish trade
On the latest edition of The Putback, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the Denver Nuggets have “registered some interest” in trading for Cam Reddish. However, the Knicks and Detroit Pistons have “more recently” had talks about a potential Reddish deal. Begley has previously reported that the Knicks have expressed interest in Pistons wing Saddiq Bey, so perhaps a match could be found there.
Spurs expected to waive or buy out Dewayne Dedmon
Jeff McDonald: Couple of relevant details: Spurs are receiving a 2028 second-round pick from Miami, sending the Heat cash considerations. Spurs are not expected to keep Dewayne Dedmon on the roster.
Michael Singer: MPJ with a staunch defense of Bones Hyland: “Bones is one of my favorite players, and I think he’s such a great player and person. … He’s such a talented player, obviously he should be on the floor. … I don’t know what the future’s gonna hold for him, but I wish he was here.”
Bulls raising asking price for Andre Drummond trade?
Kyle Neubeck: Some noise out there today that Chicago might be asking for more than expected for Andre Drummond at the deadline, maybe even keeping him. Might be smoke — has been out of the Bulls rotation at times — but something to keep in mind with his name coming up as a Sixers possibility